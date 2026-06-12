Image Credit: TRBusiness

The global conference programme for the 2026 TR Consumer Forum will commence with an insight packed keynote session on Thursday 2 July led by IATA and m1nd-set.

The knowledge-sharing will begin with a keynote address by Maja Marciniak, Senior Economist Policy Analysis at IATA.

She will delve into the Forum’s headline theme of ‘From Air Traffic to Consumer Action: Putting Travellers at the Heart of Retail’ to provide a compelling insight that connects macro-level air traffic evolution with micro-level purchase behaviour, placing robust data and analysis at the core of strategic industry.

Dr. Peter Mohn, Founder & CEO of m1nd-set will then provide a data-driven blueprint for navigating the global shift in shopper behaviour.

Drawing on exclusive m1nd-set analytics, he will address the widening gap between surging passenger traffic and stagnant retail conversion rates. A core focus will be the ‘efficiency paradox’, exploring how the industry can better engage the rising majority of Gen Z travellers.

“The industry is back in growth mode, but it is not back to its old operating model. International departures are forecast to reach 2.414 billion in 2026, or 122% of 2019 levels, so the traffic base is clearly stronger than before the pandemic,” said Mohn.

“However, the commercial recovery is more fragile: non-aeronautical revenue share has fallen from 40.2% in 2019 to 36.7% in 2023, and retail concessions now represent only around 20% of non-aeronautical income, versus 27% in 2019.

“In other words, the market has the passenger volume, but the challenge is converting that volume into higher retail relevance, spend and profitability.”

Image Credit: TRBusiness

He will paint a picture of the key dynamics that will define a successful travel retail business over the next five years.

The final part of the hour-long session, which is taking place from 9:40am-10:00am, will see Marc Heinicke, AD Travel and Tourism Economic BI, CP&S-BIS-Business Intelligence Solutions, at IATA and Rob Grant, Head of Consumer & Shopper Planning, Diageo Global Travel, join Mohn on the stage for a dedicated follow-on session that will discuss the importance of quality air traffic data and how this can be best utilised to power the mid- and long-term business planning in travel retail.

The sixth edition of the consumer-centric TR Consumer Forum is taking place from 1-3 July at the IATA Geneva Conference Center, with IATA as the Host Partner.

Tickets to the are available until Friday 19 June and delegates can book their stay at the preferred hotel, the Crowne Plaza Hotel Geneva by IHG.

Image Credit: TRBusiness

The global conference agenda is being brought to life under the banner of ‘From Air Traffic to Consumer Action: Putting Travellers at the Heart of Retail’, with plenty of valuable networking opportunities. Please click the button below to view the full agenda.

Visit TRConsumerForum.com to find out more, including a snapshot of who’s attending.

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