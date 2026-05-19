Image Credit: TRBusiness

TRBusiness is delighted to announce that Kate Hardcastle MBE, internationally known as ‘The Customer Whisperer’ and author of The Science of Shopping, is joining this year’s TR Consumer Forum in Geneva for a keynote address and fireside conversation.

Hardcastle will take to the stage at 9am on Friday 3 July to kick-start the day’s proceedings with an insight-packed talk titled ‘Driving Purposeful Spending in GTR Through Relevance, Trust and Emotional Connection’. The session will explore what today’s travelling consumers are really thinking and feeling as they move through the journey; why some environments create confidence, curiosity and joy while others drive consumers back towards online purchasing; and how travel retail can strengthen commercial performance through greater relevance, emotional intelligence and trust. She will also engage in a fireside conversation with TRBusiness Editorial Director Faye Bartle, to discuss bringing together consumer insight, commercial strategy and the evolving future of global travel retail.

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Image Credit: Kate Hardcastle “Travel retail remains one of the most emotionally charged and fascinating environments in modern commerce. Consumers are not simply buying products in these spaces, they are seeking reassurance, relevance, excitement and trust in moments that often carry heightened emotion and intent,” said Hardcastle. – “The TR Consumer Forum brings together leaders willing to look beyond transactions and focus on the future relationship between business and consumer. At a time of rapid technological and behavioural change, conversations around trust, emotional connection and meaningful customer experience have never been more important. I’m looking forward to contributing to a discussion that keeps the consumer firmly at the centre of growth, innovation and long-term value creation.”

– Recognised globally for her expertise in consumer behaviour, consumer trust and retail futures, Hardcastle has advised world-leading brands including Disney, Marks & Spencer, Mastercard, Klarna and American Express, alongside appearing in thousands of international broadcast interviews and documentaries exploring the changing relationship between people, brands and commerce.

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“It is a real privilege to welcome Kate Hardcastle MBE to the TR Consumer Forum,” said Faye Bartle, Editorial Director, TRBusiness. “Her experience advising some of the world’s biggest brands makes her one of the most respected voices in consumer behaviour today.

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“She has an exceptional understanding of what drives browsing and purchasing behaviours and, at a time when travel retail is evolving faster than ever, her understanding of what truly motivates modern shoppers will provide invaluable insights for brands, retailers and airports looking to build stronger, more meaningful relationships with travelling consumers.

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“As someone who is in high demand internationally, we are delighted to offer delegates this coveted opportunity to hear from her live and in person.”

Join us at the TR Consumer Forum 2026

Organised by TRBusiness with consumer research partner m1nd-set, the duty free and travel retail (DF&TR) industry’s consumer-centric TR Consumer Forum, is taking place at the IATA Geneva Conference Center from 1-3 July, 2026. Image Credit: IATA

Currently, you can save more than a fifth (22%) off the cost of your delegate pass thanks to the early bird discount, which sees tickets priced at GBP£750 each until Friday 29 May (17:30 UTC). From 30 May, standard passes will be available for GBP£985. Tickets are on sale until the end of the day on Friday 19 June only. There is limited availability this year, so please be quick to secure your space and avoid disappointment. Image Credit: Crowne Plaza/IHG Attendees can now book their accommodation at the preferred hotel, the Crowne Plaza Hotel Geneva by IHG. A special discounted rate is available for forum attendees on a first-come, first-served basis. More information can be found on the dedicated website.