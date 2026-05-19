Keynote: ‘The Customer Whisperer’ Kate Hardcastle
By Faye Bartle |
TRBusiness is delighted to announce that Kate Hardcastle MBE, internationally known as ‘The Customer Whisperer’ and author of The Science of Shopping, is joining this year’s TR Consumer Forum in Geneva for a keynote address and fireside conversation.
Hardcastle will take to the stage at 9am on Friday 3 July to kick-start the day’s proceedings with an insight-packed talk titled ‘Driving Purposeful Spending in GTR Through Relevance, Trust and Emotional Connection’.
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Join us at the TR Consumer Forum 2026
Organised by TRBusiness with consumer research partner m1nd-set, the duty free and travel retail (DF&TR) industry’s consumer-centric TR Consumer Forum, is taking place at the IATA Geneva Conference Center from 1-3 July, 2026.
Currently, you can save more than a fifth (22%) off the cost of your delegate pass thanks to the early bird discount, which sees tickets priced at GBP£750 each until Friday 29 May (17:30 UTC).
From 30 May, standard passes will be available for GBP£985. Tickets are on sale until the end of the day on Friday 19 June only. There is limited availability this year, so please be quick to secure your space and avoid disappointment.
Attendees can now book their accommodation at the preferred hotel, the Crowne Plaza Hotel Geneva by IHG. A special discounted rate is available for forum attendees on a first-come, first-served basis. More information can be found on the dedicated website.
TRBusiness and m1nd-set are looking forward to welcoming DF&TR stakeholders from around the world for yet another insight- and action-packed edition of the Forum.
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