Fraas announces takeover of Loevenich brand with immediate effect

By Benedict Evans

From spring/summer 2025, the Loevenich range will be marketed under the management of V. Fraas International Trading.

Fraas and Loevenich have announced a partnership which will officially start with a new spring/summer 2025 collection.

The managing directors of both companies, Sandra Frowein (Loevenich) and Andreas Schmidt (Fraas), sealed the partnership at the beginning of June, though Fraas has taken over the Loevenich hat brand with immediate effect.

Andreas Schmidt, Managing Director of Fraas, said: ‘Together we strive to offer our customers clear added value. LOEVENICH’s high-quality range is distributed and presented internationally by the reliable organisation of V. FRAAS.

This will enable us to grow together and offer not only more, but also a more efficient and broad-based range.”

Fraas noted the partnerhsip comes as it is expanding its brand portfolio and strengthening its position within the fashion and lifestyle sector.

Sandra Frowein will continue to be available as Creative Director for the Loevenich brand and emphasised the partnership-based collaboration: ‘This is a meeting of two absolute experts in their fields who put their entrepreneurial heart and soul into their work.

We love fashion, we love the entrepreneurial challenge and by combining our strengths in design, customer focus and sales, we can achieve great things.”

