Fraas announces takeover of Loevenich brand with immediate effect

Fraas and Loevenich have announced a partnership which will officially start with a new spring/summer 2025 collection.

The managing directors of both companies, Sandra Frowein (Loevenich) and Andreas Schmidt (Fraas), sealed the partnership at the beginning of June, though Fraas has taken over the Loevenich hat brand with immediate effect.

From spring/summer 2025, the Loevenich range will be marketed under the management of V. Fraas International Trading.

Andreas Schmidt, Managing Director of Fraas, said: ‘Together we strive to offer our customers clear added value. LOEVENICH’s high-quality range is distributed and presented internationally by the reliable organisation of V. FRAAS.

This will enable us to grow together and offer not only more, but also a more efficient and broad-based range.”

Fraas noted the partnerhsip comes as it is expanding its brand portfolio and strengthening its position within the fashion and lifestyle sector.