Freixenet pops cork on Cheers to Life campaign for young adults

Sparkling wine brand Freixenet has launched a new international campaign titled ‘Cheers to Life’, which has been designed especially to resonate with young adults.

The campaign is said to ‘redefine modern celebration’ by presenting Freixenet sparkling wines as an ‘ideal companion for fun and casual social occasions’.

Launching this month (December 2024) and rolling out globally in 2025, it targets 25- to 34-year-olds with a television and digital film celebrating casual, joyful moments.

It captures the point in time when the Freixenet cork pops and the party begins.

“Our Cheers to Life campaign elevates everyday occasions, positioning Freixenet as the catalyst for connection, fun, and joy for a new generation,” said Martina Obregón, Chief Marketing Officer of Henkell Freixenet.

The campaign features a bold new look for Freixenet, reflecting a refreshed brand identity and the Mediterranean spirit of its ‘Cheers to Life’ tagline.

“The young and agile way of presenting and consuming Freixenet is a new milestone and connecting with today’s consumers in innovative ways,” said Andreas Brokemper, CEO of Henkell Freixenet.

“I’m proud of the energy behind this initiative and look forward to seeing it inspire celebrations worldwide.”

The campaign will run around the world with a strong online and social footprint, with offline support and activations across touchpoints in selected markets, including in global travel retail.

