Freixenet unveils Diamond 0.0% as super-premium alcohol-free sparkling

By Naomi Chadderton |

Image Credit: Freixenet
Freixenet unveils Diamond 0.0%

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Freixenet has launched Diamond 0.0%, its first super-premium alcohol-free sparkling wine, marking a significant step in the fast-growing no-alcohol category.

Available from April 2026 in a 0.75-litre format, Freixenet Diamond 0.0% is crafted from selected Italian grapes and gently dealcoholised to preserve its character. The result is a fresh, balanced sparkling with refined aromas and a crisp, polished finish.

The launch comes as demand for alcohol-free alternatives continues to rise, with the category growing by 13% according to IWSR 2024 data. This shift is driven by changing consumer behaviour, with more people embracing moderation and trends such as “zebra” consumption.

Positioned at the top end of the 0.0% segment, Diamond 0.0% represents a natural extension of Freixenet’s portfolio, combining quality, design and a more conscious approach to enjoyment.

The product is presented in the brand’s signature diamond-cut bottle, now refreshed with a more premium visual identity to reflect its elevated positioning and align with Freixenet’s Italian sparkling range.

Further innovation is planned, with Diamond Sparkling Rosé and Still 0.0% variants set to launch later in 2026 as the brand continues to expand its alcohol-free offering.

Freixenet Diamond 0.0% will initially launch in the UK, Poland and Belgium.

READ MORE: Freixenet enters aperitif category with launch of Solare

READ MORE: Mionetto launches ready-to-serve Orange Spritz Aperitivo

READ MORE: Henkell Freixenet gets set to sparkle at the 2026 Summit of the Americas

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