[VIDEO] Gategroup gets corporate facelift and new company tagline

By Luke Barras-hill |

gateretail Whizz Air

Gategroup has announced a refreshed identity designed to strengthen ties between its business divisions [click below to view video].

The Zurich-headquartered provider of airline catering, on-board retail and hospitality products and services, says the rebranding extends across its gategourmet, servair and gateretail brands, while at the same time the company has launched gatesolutions and uqonic.

Gatesolutions is dubbed the ‘go-to partner for tailor-made catering, packaged meal solutions and sustainable packaging’, with Uqonic ‘serving high-end culinary experiences for airport lounges and premium iconic and unique events’.

At the same time, a new company theme and tagline is titled ‘Creating culinary connections’.

“Gategroup is taking steps to unify its brand identity with a new endorsed brand architecture focused on visual connection, brand equity, and brand recognition,” read a statement. Each brand has a distinct identity while remaining visually connected to the mother brand, gategroup.

“Through our brand revamping we took action to align all of our brands visually and we are ready to reveal a vibrant new identity for gategourmet, for servair, and for gateretail. We thrive through our collective efforts and united, we bring flavour to the world.”

Video source: Gategroup.

