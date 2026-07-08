Gebr. Heinemann opens new DF shops aboard Mein Schiff Flow

Image Credit: Gebr. Heinemann Gebr. Heinemann has officially opened two new duty-free shops aboard Mein Schiff Flow, the latest vessel in TUI Cruises’ InTUItion class, further strengthening its long-standing cruise retail partnership with the cruise line.

As the exclusive retail partner on board, Gebr. Heinemann operates the 318sqm Meine Freude store and the 51sqm Mein Glanz boutique. The new vessel spans 19 decks and accommodates up to 3,984 guests.

Following the ship’s completion, Gebr. Heinemann finalised the commissioning of both stores within two weeks through close collaboration between its headquarters team and the onboard crew.

The new retail concept has been designed to complement the ship’s contemporary atmosphere, combining curated assortments with experience-led shopping. The offer spans core duty free categories including beauty, wines and spirits, tobacco, confectionery, fashion, accessories, watches and jewellery.

Alongside traditional duty-free products, the stores feature a reimagined logo merchandise collection presented as a fashion range, destination-inspired assortments that evolve with the ship’s itinerary, sustainable pre-loved luxury accessories, niche fragrances and personalised engraving services for fragrances and jewellery.

“Opening our new shops on board Mein Schiff Flow is a special moment for us because it brings many of the ideas our team has been developing over the past months and years together in one highly curated retail experience,” said Kerstin Niemann, Managing Director Cruise Retail at Gebr. Heinemann. “The feedback during the first opening days has been fantastic – from guests, crew members and management alike.” Image Credit: Gebr. Heinemann