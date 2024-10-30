Ghirardelli appoints GTR expansion lead as part of $1bn revenue push

Premium American chocolate company Ghirardelli has appointed Mohammed Aldahabi as Senior Sales Manager, Global Travel Retail, to lead the company’s expansion in the channel exclusively outside of the company’s US home market.

The appointment marks a significant step forward in Ghirardelli’s strategic growth roadmap, focusing on high-growth channels and premium visibility exclusively within travel retail as the company aims to reach $1 billion in revenue by 2027.

With over 17 years’ experience in travel retail, Aldahabi is described as having a strong track record of driving growth by building strategic partnerships and developing new business opportunities.

His career spans both the retail and brand sides, having worked across multiple regions. Prior to joining Ghirardelli, he held sales roles at Lindt GTR, where he was responsible for repositioning the brand in North American travel retail and leading travel retail sales growth in the MEIA region.

“The confectionery category is ripe with potential and Ghirardelli brings a unique proposition that stands out,” said Aldahabi.

“We can offer the excitement of a new brand in travel retail combined with the rich heritage and quality credentials of an established American icon.

“Ghirardelli’s premium chocolates represent a legacy of quality and craftsmanship that resonates with travellers seeking indulgent experiences.

“Our visibility in the US market, combined with our commitment to sustainability and innovation, makes Ghirardelli a must-have for retailers looking to enhance their confectionery offerings.”

The company, which was established almost 175 years ago, is seeking to grow sustainably in travel retail by developing the availability of the product and building strong partnerships. This will go hand-in-hand with continuously adapting its offer to align with market trends and customer feedback.

The company is set to introduce seven SKUs in two formats into wider GTR, featuring best sellers from its US travel retail market.

The brand will also invest in a range of activation concepts and channel-specific POS materials to create a stronger brand experience in key airports.

“Our focus has been on developing growth channels, and global travel retail is a clear priority,” commented David Dulyx, Director of Sales at Ghirardelli Chocolate Company.

“We see this channel as an incredible opportunity to elevate Ghirardelli’s premium visibility on the global stage.

“Mohammed’s appointment is a crucial part of our strategy to grow and strengthen our presence in a channel that is rich with opportunity.

“His expertise in both brand representation and buying makes him the perfect choice to lead this expansion and help us achieve our growth ambitions.”