Ghirardelli appoints GTR expansion lead as part of $1bn revenue push

By Faye Bartle |

Ghirardelli

Mohammed Aldahabi, Senior Sales Manager, Global Travel Retail, Ghirardelli.

Premium American chocolate company Ghirardelli has appointed Mohammed Aldahabi as Senior Sales Manager, Global Travel Retail, to lead the company’s expansion in the channel exclusively outside of the company’s US home market.

The appointment marks a significant step forward in Ghirardelli’s strategic growth roadmap, focusing on high-growth channels and premium visibility exclusively within travel retail as the company aims to reach $1 billion in revenue by 2027.

With over 17 years’ experience in travel retail, Aldahabi is described as having a strong track record of driving growth by building strategic partnerships and developing new business opportunities.

His career spans both the retail and brand sides, having worked across multiple regions. Prior to joining Ghirardelli, he held sales roles at Lindt GTR, where he was responsible for repositioning the brand in North American travel retail and leading travel retail sales growth in the MEIA region.

“The confectionery category is ripe with potential and Ghirardelli brings a unique proposition that stands out,” said Aldahabi.

“We can offer the excitement of a new brand in travel retail combined with the rich heritage and quality credentials of an established American icon.

“Ghirardelli’s premium chocolates represent a legacy of quality and craftsmanship that resonates with travellers seeking indulgent experiences.

“Our visibility in the US market, combined with our commitment to sustainability and innovation, makes Ghirardelli a must-have for retailers looking to enhance their confectionery offerings.”

Ghirardelli

Ghirardelli will introduce seven SKUs in two formats into the channel, featuring best sellers from its home travel retail market.

The company, which was established almost 175 years ago, is seeking to grow sustainably in travel retail by developing the availability of the product and building strong partnerships. This will go hand-in-hand with continuously adapting its offer to align with market trends and customer feedback.

The company is set to introduce seven SKUs in two formats into wider GTR, featuring best sellers from its US travel retail market.

The brand will also invest in a range of activation concepts and channel-specific POS materials to create a stronger brand experience in key airports.

“Our focus has been on developing growth channels, and global travel retail is a clear priority,” commented David Dulyx, Director of Sales at Ghirardelli Chocolate Company.

“We see this channel as an incredible opportunity to elevate Ghirardelli’s premium visibility on the global stage.

“Mohammed’s appointment is a crucial part of our strategy to grow and strengthen our presence in a channel that is rich with opportunity.

“His expertise in both brand representation and buying makes him the perfect choice to lead this expansion and help us achieve our growth ambitions.”

Most popular

rss
image description image description
International

Travel Retail Awards 2024 photo gallery now live!

From holding up those trophies with pride to first-class networking in a superb setting – all...

image description image description
Europe

VIE to issue EOI for retail at T3 Southern Expansion

Vienna Airport (VIE) will release an expression of interest (EOI) with a view to inviting bids...

image description image description
International

Benjamin Vuchot leaves DFS; former CEO Ed Brennan returns in interim

DFS Group Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Benjamin Vuchot is to leave the company ‘to...

image description

In the Magazine

TRBusiness Magazine is free to access. Read the latest issue now.

E-mail this link to a friend

In case you missed it...

left
image description
TR Sustainability Week: Ferrero bolsters lineup as Headline Sponsor International
image description
Nestlé International Travel Retail on innovation, TREX and sustainability    International
image description
Heinemann to unlock 4,000sq m of space at KAIA Middle East
image description
Silver Cloud Beauty launches new Satin Sleep Mask with WHSmith Travel Europe
image description
Byredo opens first Americas travel retail counter at John F. Kennedy Airport The Americas
image description
De Rigo Group reveals latest eyewear collection from Roberto Cavalli International
image description
Highland Park unveils new GTR design inspired by its Orkney heritage Europe
image description
Lagardère SA posts solid Q3 growth driven by its travel retail division International
image description
Interview: Lotte Duty Free CEO Ju Nam Kim on change amid market turbulence Asia & Pacific
image description
Gary Leong launches new experience & service-driven TR venture Gulf Pacific Asia & Pacific
right