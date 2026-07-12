Glenfiddich unveils permanent GTR-exclusive Voyage Collection

Image Credit: William Grant & Sons

Glenfiddich has expanded its global travel retail portfolio with the launch of The Voyage Collection, a new permanent exclusive range celebrating the brand’s pioneering approach to cask maturation while introducing one of the first collections to feature its refreshed visual identity.

Available exclusively in key international airports, the range brings together four expressions that showcase defining moments in Glenfiddich’s maturation journey, from its pioneering Solera Vat system to the brand’s first-ever port cask finish.

The Voyage Collection comprises Warehouse Eight Solera, inspired by the Solera Vat system introduced at the distillery in 1998; 12-Year-Old Rum Cask Finish; 15-Year-Old Sherry Cask Finish; and the new 18-Year-Old Port Cask Finish, marking the first Glenfiddich expression to be finished in Port pipes.

The launch also introduces one of the first expressions of Glenfiddich’s new global visual identity. The updated packaging draws on elements from the brand’s archives, with a refined version of the iconic stag, first introduced in the 1960s, framed by the distillery’s founding year of 1887 to reinforce its Speyside heritage and luxury positioning.

Brian Kinsman, Glenfiddich Malt Master, said: “What makes this launch so special is the way it brings together different chapters of Glenfiddich in one curated collection. Each expression has its own personality, shaped by a distinctive maturation journey, yet all are united by the same spirit of curiosity and craft of the invisible forces that shape a whisky over years. For travellers, it offers a rare opportunity to experience the breadth of Glenfiddich’s cask expertise.”

Rufus Parkinson, Regional Managing Director, Global Travel Retail at William Grant & Sons, added: “Global Travel Retail is a unique space where brands can create desire, engage discerning travellers at a moment of discovery and leave a lasting impression well beyond the point of purchase. The Voyage Collection was developed with today’s shoppers in mind: distinctive, elevated and rooted in stories that invite exploration. As a permanent exclusive range, it not only strengthens Glenfiddich’s presence in the channel, but also signals a bold new expression of the brand for consumers around the world.”

The permanent range has been developed to offer travellers exclusive access to expressions that highlight Glenfiddich’s long-standing expertise in cask finishing while reinforcing the importance of travel retail as a platform for premium whisky discovery.

READ MORE: Glenfiddich unveils GTR marketing campaign with Aston Martin F1 team

READ MORE: Glenfiddich unveils 19YO whisky under Aston Martin F1 partnership

READ MORE: Glenfiddich unveils gifts for Lunar New Year; plans airport activations in APAC