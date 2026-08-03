Glenmorangie expands airport presence with Harrison Ford limited edition

Image Credit: Moët Hennessy TR

Moët Hennessy Travel Retail is strengthening Glenmorangie’s presence in global travel retail with the launch of the Glenmorangie Harrison Ford Limited Edition, now available in selected airport locations worldwide.

Supported by dedicated airport activations, the launch is designed to boost visibility and engagement through immersive storytelling, cocktail-inspired serves and whisky sampling, bringing travellers closer to the brand’s Highland heritage.

The limited edition was created by actor Harrison Ford in collaboration with Glenmorangie’s Director of Whisky Creation, Dr Bill Lumsden MBE, following Ford’s appearance in the brand’s Once Upon a Time in Scotland campaign.

Rather than simply lending his name to the release, Ford worked with Lumsden to develop a whisky that reflected his own taste preferences. The expression combines Glenmorangie’s signature bourbon cask-aged single malt with a parcel of whisky finished in toasted Portuguese red wine casks, creating a flavour profile featuring citrus, muscovado sugar, apricot and butter candy, followed by a long finish of orange oil, leather and oak tannin.

Ford said: “I loved my time at Glenmorangie and have enormous respect for the team at the Distillery. They are true craftspeople. Collaborating with Dr Bill was a real treat – a chance to get inside the mind of a maker who combines art and science to create incredible single malt Scotch whisky. We tasted many casks together on our search for a Glenmorangie that would speak to my taste. Truth be told, I liked a lot of them – but the Glenmorangie Harrison Ford Limited Edition is everything I want in a whisky. I’m immensely proud of our creation.”

Lumsden added: “We knew Harrison was a whisky lover even before he arrived at Glenmorangie, so I was thrilled to make him an honorary member of our Whisky Creation Team. In keeping with our signature style – and Harrison’s – the Glenmorangie Harrison Ford Limited Edition is very elegant and smooth. But since Harrison also likes his whisky with a little bite, we layered classic bourbon casks with the tang and structure of toasted Portuguese red wine casks.”

Image Credit: Moët Hennessy TR

The launch is supported by a new episode of Once Upon a Time in Scotland, directed by Joel Edgerton and filmed in Ford’s home state of Wyoming, in which the actor tastes the finished whisky for the first time.

Bottled at 46.5% ABV, the Glenmorangie Harrison Ford Limited Edition is available in selected global travel retail locations with a recommended retail price of €90/US$100.

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