Global pax numbers forecast to reach 4.22 bn in 2025, says m1nd-set report

Global passenger numbers are projected to reach 4.22 billion in 2025, an increase of 8.3% on this year’s figures, according to the 2025 Annual Forecast Report by travel retail research agency m1nd-set.

The sustained growth in global passengers is a key trend outlined in the report, which offers a comprehensive outlook on global air traffic trends and evolving shopper behaviour.

The analysis of global and regional air traffic trends, based on air traffic data provided through m1nd-set’s partnership with IATA, shows that air passenger traffic has consistently grown since 2021, quadrupling over five years.

The two-part 2025 forecast also shines a light on shifting regional shares with Europe expected to remain the largest contributor to international traffic, with nearly 2 billion passengers in 2025.

However, the m1nd-set report predicts its share will continue to decline, dropping from nearly 60% in 2021 to 46.9% in 2025 due to rising competition from other regions.

Asia Pacific shows the strongest growth, according to the forecast, increasing from 6% in 2021 to 25.5% in 2025 when pax traffic is expected to exceed 1 billion passengers, driven by post-pandemic recovery, economic growth and enhanced connectivity.

North America maintains is shown as growing steadily, projected at 442 million passengers in 2025, though its global share will slightly decline to 10.5%, says m1nd-set.

The Middle East is also experiencing a declining share, expected to drop from 8.3% in 2022 to 7.3% in 2025, with 310 million passengers forecasted.

Latin America and the Caribbean is predicted to surpass 250 million passengers in 2025 but, with Asia Pacific’s air traffic revival, it too is expected to experience a declining global share, falling from 9.4% in 2021 to just over 6% in 2025.

The analysis also outlines that Africa is forecast to grow from 54 million passengers in 2021 to 152 million in 2025, although with its share of global traffic decreasing from 5.2% in 2021 to 3.6% in 2025.

European & Middle Eastern hubs dominate

The 2025 Forecast Report by m1nd-set also unpacks recovery trends for global airport rankings, giving rise to a top 25 airports ranking.

Chiefly, it shows that key European and Middle Eastern hubs, including London Heathrow and Dubai, maintain dominance for international air traffic.

However, Asia Pacific airports, such as Singapore Changi and Seoul Incheon, are rapidly climbing the ranks following the post-pandemic resurgence, according to the analysis.

European hubs Paris Charles de Gaulle and Amsterdam Schiphol also maintain strong positions, ranking 5th and 6th respectively in 2025 for international air traffic.

The report also zooms in on the leading nationalities (top 25) contributing to international traffic. It shows shift in dominance from mature markets like the US and Europe to rAsian markets that are growing rapidly, with countries such as China, India, and South Korea ascending the global rankings.

By 2025, China is projected to enter the top five markets for international passengers.

Increased preference for experiential retail & digital touchpoint

To complement the analysis of the evolution of air traffic, the report also pinpoints key trends in consumer behaviour among international travellers.

It delves into trends and patterns across major categories from 2018 to now, with projections through 2025 utilising m1nd-set’s predictive analytics.

The report focuses on key performance indicators (KPIs) impacting travel retail, including footfall and purchase drivers, and explores the evolution of impulse versus planned purchases, purchase destination preferences, pricing, shop attractiveness, gifting and the role of experiential retail, with insights showing an increased preference for experiential retail and digital touchpoints.

“To attract travellers and encourage in-store purchases, it is essential to meticulously curate the travel retail environment,” said Dr. Peter Mohn, Owner & CEO of m1nd-set.

“This involves reimagining every stage of the shopper’s journey with a focus on delivering a best-in-class customer experience.

“From the airport or cruise ship setting, particularly in areas near the stores, to in-store design, merchandising displays, interactive touchscreens, retail activations, signage, packaging, and staff interactions, every element must be thoughtfully crafted. Every touchpoint of the journey must be designed to captivate, evoke emotion, and provide a truly immersive and memorable experience.”

“The 2025 Forecast Report equips travel retail stakeholders with actionable insights to navigate challenges, capitalise on emerging opportunities, and foster meaningful connections with travellers in a rapidly evolving market landscape.”

The 2025 Annual Forecast Report by m1nd-set draws on interviews with more than 250,000 global consumers across all world regions.

READ MORE: Over half of Gen Zs prefer eco-conscious products, says m1nd-set

READ MORE: Travel Retail Awards 2024: What it means to win

READ MORE: In-store browsing is fertile ground for conversion in MEA, shows research