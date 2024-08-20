The Finalists in the consumer-voted Global Travel Retail Awards 2024 are sharing the news of their success far and wide on social media – and with good reason.

Being recognised in the duty free & travel retail (DF&TR) industry’s only awards programme that’s voted for entirely by consumers is a tremendous achievement.

Members of the ‘Voted by Shoppers’ club champion its positive impact on their business, from gaining requests for new listings immediately after receiving an award to highlighting the power of effective partnerships.

READ MORE: Awards make an impact: “We received requests for new listings immediately”

Earning the coveted seal of approval also packs a punch on the shop floor, with m1nd-set research showing that 22% of consumers are more likely to purchase a product displaying the ‘Voted by Shoppers’ finalist logo.

Those who have secured Highly Recommended and Winner status will be announced at a sparkling awards ceremony, which is taking place on Tuesday 1 October, 18:45-23:30 at Hôtel Martinez in Cannes to coincide with the TFWA World Exhibition and Conference.

Make sure you secure your seat in the room for an exhilarating evening celebrating all those recognised.

Attendees will be treated to a drinks reception sponsored by Tito’s Vodka and Suntory Global Spirits, a sumptuous three-course meal, bar service, and coffee served with delectable chocolate samples courtesy of sponsor KEX Confectionery. This is in addition to a fun photo booth sponsored by Newmark, entertainment from a live band at the exclusive after-party, and a delegate bag brimming with great gifts.

As well as being poised to pick up a trophy, Finalists can take advantage of the full gamut of publicity and networking opportunities that the event affords.

Even if you’re not in the running, it’s important to be in the room to be the first to know about the products and initiatives that consumers rate and to be first in line to meet the brains behind the concepts.

Thanks to our limited time early bird rate, you can save up to 30% on the standard ticket pricing until until 23:55 (UK GMT) on Thursday 29 August.

The price of a single ticket is £253 GBP (ex-VAT) with a table of 10 available to book at £2,310 GBP (per table ex-VAT) until 23:55 (UK GMT) on Thursday 29 August.

Thereafter, standard rates will apply: Single tickets will be available at £363 GBP (ex-VAT) and tables of 10 priced at £3,190 GBP (per table ex-VAT).



Read on to see what some of our Finalists have to say – congratulations once again to all those on the list!



To find out more, visit www.travelretailawards.com.

