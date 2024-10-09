From holding up those trophies with pride to first-class networking in a superb setting – all the best moments from the consumer-voted Global Travel Retail Awards 2024 are captured in our vibrant photo gallery, which is available now to view, share and download.

The seventh annual edition of the event, which took place on 1 October at Hôtel Martinez in Cannes to coincide with the TFWA World Exhibition & Conference, was sold-out with a packed room full of duty free and travel retail (DF&TR) stakeholders from around the world.

Attendees enjoyed an exhilarating evening featuring a drinks reception, premium dinner, the exciting ceremony, and an afterparty featuring a live band.

“It was a great honour to receive our esteemed colleagues from the duty free and travel retail industry at the Global Travel Retail Awards ceremony in Cannes,” said Nigel Hardy and Janice Hook, Co-Owners & Joint CEOs of TRBusiness.

“Congratulations to all those recognised. The importance of consumer feedback to the continued success of the travel retail ecosystem cannot be understated and, as many awards recipients have relayed to us through the years, earning a Travel Retail Awards accolade can have a powerful effect on business in the channel.

“Thank you to everyone who entered. We would like to remind you that all entrants receive valuable feedback from our panel of influencer judges.

“Thanks also to our data partner m1nd-set for providing the base of the consumer voting, which is complemented perfectly by the assessments of our influencer judges.

“Finally, we would like to express our deep appreciation for our greatly valued lineup of sponsors for supporting this valuable industry event.”

Both TRBusiness and m1nd-set would like to once again congratulate all those who have been recognised in this year’s awards programme.

Earning the ‘Voted by Shoppers’ seal of approval is a monumental achievement and we encourage recipients of the Winner, Highly Recommended and Finalist accolades to capitalise on their success by utilising the logo on their packaging, in their promotions/communications and at the point of sale.

Research by m1nd-set has shown that 22% of consumers are more likely to purchase a product displaying the ‘Voted by Shoppers’ Finalist logo and nearly a third (31%) of consumers are more likely to purchase a product displaying the ‘Voted by Shoppers’ Winner logo.

“A consumer-voted awards programme is crucial for travel retail stakeholders, as it truly reflects the honest and unbiased opinions of the travelling shoppers,” said Peter Mohn, Owner & CEO, m1nd-set.

“Understanding the perceptions of consumers is the best feedback any player in the industry can receive, as it helps every participant to understand, learn and improve.

“Congratulations to all those who have earned the ‘Voted by Shoppers’ seal of approval in this year’s programme on your tremendous achievement.”

Please click here to view the full list of winners. Stay close to TRBusiness for the event video…

To find out more, visit www.travelretailawards.com

