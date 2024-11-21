Global Travel Retail Awards: Testimonials are in for the 2024 edition

TRBusiness asks several of the companies and brands recognised during the Global Travel Retail Awards 2024 to share their views on what it means to receive the hallmark of shopper trust recognition and how the consumer-voted stamp of approval elevates their respective businesses.

Organised by TRBusiness alongside event partner m1nd-set, the seventh annual edition of the Travel Retail Awards – the DF&TR industry’s first and only awards programme that’s voted for entirely by consumers – took place on 1 October at Hôtel Martinez in Cannes to coincide with the TFWA World Exhibition & Conference.

Attendees to the sold-out event enjoyed a seated three-course dinner, complimentary wine and cocktails from our sponsors, an afterparty featuring a superb live band, an exclusive gift bag packed with products from our sponsors, and the chance to networking with a room of influential industry stakeholders from around the world.

Click the below video to watch reaction from a selection of those achieving winner and highly recommended status, including Travel Blue, Haribo, Hanse Distribution, Coty, Henkell Freixenet, Walker’s Shortbread, Anora Group, On the Mark Beauty and Puressentiel.

For a full list of the winners, highly recommended, and finalists in the Global Travel Retail Awards 2024, as well as the various categories and products, click here.

Below you can also read further testimonials from brands awarded on the night, many of whom have seen immediate gains following the addition of the award logo to their brand packaging and marketing materials.

Earning the ‘Voted by Shoppers’ seal of approval is a monumental achievement and we encourage recipients of the Winner, Highly Recommended and Finalist accolades to capitalise on their success by utilising the logo on their packaging, in their promotions/communications and at the point of sale.

“This award is just the beginning; we will continue developing products that speak directly to the needs and desires of a constantly evolving audience” – Fabrizio Canal, CEO Food Academia, who represents Iris Vigneti.

Canal added: “It is an honour for us to be recognised as ‘Highly Recommended’ in the Best Low- & No- Alcohol Product category at the 2024 Travel Retail Awards with Bella Aperitif. This identification is especially meaningful because it comes from direct consumer feedback, which is invaluable to us.

“We’ve seen increased interest from both existing partners and new distributors who view our product as a unique opportunity to stand out in a competitive market. Expectations are high, and we believe that this visibility will translate into significant growth in terms of sales and partnerships.”

Beste Ermaner, Vice President PMI Duty Free, winner of ‘Best Nicotine (non-combustible) Product’, commented: “It is fantastic to be recognised with this award, and to be able to further raise awareness about our less harmful alternatives to traditional cigarettes.

Our multi-category portfolio of less harmful alternatives is a key component of our duty free offering, and it was fantastic to be recognised by the industry and consumers for our ZYN oral nicotine pouch product as the ‘Best Nicotine (non-combustible) Product of the Year’.

Binnington added: “This recognition is a huge milestone for us, demonstrating that our message of healthy hair and scalp is resonating with a global audience. This award has had an enormous impact on our team’s confidence. It has validated the hard work we’ve all put into making the Manta Hairbrush a standout product.

“We want to share this achievement with our customers and retail partners alike, ensuring that the award’s visibility amplifies our brand message. This recognition will be a key part of how we communicate the quality and value of the Manta Hairbrush to a wider audience.”

Vadim Motlik, CEO of Lagardère Travel Retail UAE, winner of ‘Best Airport Retail Initiative’, commented: “We are incredibly proud to share this achievement with our team and valued partners. The ceremony itself was inclusive, providing a comprehensive reflection of the industry’s accomplishments over the past year. Additionally, it was a great opportunity to network and connect with fellow travel retail professionals.

“We are truly honoured and humbled to be recognised by the industry for Best Airport Retail Initiative, as we are extremely proud of our Lego and Paper Café concept at DXB. We have proudly showcased the award badge in-store to highlight our achievement to customers and have actively promoted it across LinkedIn to drive wider awareness. Additionally, we are celebrating this success internally with the Lego and Paper Café operations and support teams, recognising their hard work and dedication that made this accomplishment possible.”

Mengel said: “We have received very positive feedback from consumers and buyers across the industry… We are now using the positive impact of the award for our expansion in ground duty free and to step into cruise lines and domestic distribution.

“We include the award in all our ads and listings with airlines and of course in all our marketing materials, social media campaigns and our website.”

Robert Robertaccio, SVP Global & Travel Retail Sales at E. Gluck Corporation, highly recommended for ‘Best Watches & Watch Accessory’ commented: “It’s an honour to be an award winner, but even if only a finalist, it is rewarding to be recognised by shoppers as having a unique product and obviously even more rewarding to be named highly recommended.

“We use the award badges in all our travel retail marketing. The trophies are also proudly displayed in our NYC showroom for all our customers to see, beyond just travel retail.”

Simler noted: “Collecting the award on the night was magical and we hope this win helps to inspire change throughout the travel industry, opening doors for more sustainable and ethical confectionery options in travel hubs across the world.

“For us it’s always been about offering parents and children a by-far healthier and sustainable chocolate treat, with a fun toy to build, enjoy and learn from. By winning this award we cannot wait to see what comes next for the brand.”

Levin added: “We were thrilled to win the Best Travel Accessory Award for our Infinity Pillow at the Global Travel Retail Awards 2024.

We will be sure to flag the Voted by Shoppers logo to give consumers the added reassurance of a well designed and sustainable product.”

Paterson commented: “We were listed among some of the best brands in the industry, getting recognised is of course invaluable for our brand and supports our growth objectives within this area of our business. Receiving a full influencer feedback report after the event has been incredibly helpful. This has allowed us to get insight on how our product is received and on which are the key selling points that customers are most interested in when purchasing our It Does It All.

The days following the show at TFWA, everyone we met was very excited to see that we had been acknowledged at the Travel Retail Awards with our It Does It All. Buyers immediately recognised the award and, as it is the only consumer-voted travel retail award, the achievement sparked a lot of interest. Buyers could see that consumers love and purchase our products.

We will be using the awards logo when promoting the It Does It All, as it is a symbol of consumer appeal. We will definitely be highlighting our achievements when reaching out to buyers, knowing the incredible value of this awards ceremony within the travel retail industry.”

BOSE

O’Farrell said of the evening: “First of all, I have to say thank you for our experience with TRBusiness thus far, it’s been sensational. From the submission process to the e-mail communication, and the event itself, this experience has been tremendous. And I’m not saying that because we won.

The icing on the cake was the feedback deck I received yesterday. This type of third-party information is invaluable, and I appreciate getting it so quickly, while the proverbial iron is hot.”

