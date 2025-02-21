Global Travel Retail Awards 2025: Entries now open!

TRBusiness is delighted to announce that entries to the consumer-voted Global Travel Retail Awards 2025 are now open.

The duty free and travel retail industry’s first and only consumer-voted awards programme is bringing back its immensely popular lineup of product and CSR & retail initiatives awards.

It’s quick and easy to enter via our new-look online portal so please do seize the opportunity to earn the coveted ‘Voted by Shoppers’ seal of approval.

DF&TR stakeholders around the world can take advantage of the limited-time-only early bird discount until 24 March with entries priced at £280 (plus VAT).

Now entering its eighth year, the Global Travel Retail Awards 2025 is organised in collaboration with event partner m1nd-set to recognise the products and initiatives that truly resonate with travelling consumers.

This is delivered through a robust, independently judged awards programme that leverages the unique qualified database of m1nd-set, enhanced by the expertise of a panel of influencers judges who are able to experience the products first-hand.

From Friday 25 March, standard entries will priced at £345 (plus VAT) thereafter. The final deadline for entries is 5 June 2025.

We recommend entering as soon as possible as entries can be edited right up until the closing date, if needed.

Global Travel Retail Awards 2025 categories

Product Awards

Product awards are open to those who are already present in the travel retail environment or are planning to launch imminently. Products previously entered into the awards may be re-entered. Companies can make multiple entries and we recommend that you highlight any unique attributes to the travel/travel retail sector, such as travel retail exclusives, special editions or travel friendly products, in your submission. Please note that five samples will need to be sent to TRBusiness for assessment by the influencer judging panel. Further details can be found on our dedicated Travel Retail Awards website.



Best Children’s Product

Best Confectionery & Food Product

Best Electronics Product

Best Fashion & Accessories Product (including luggage & leathergoods)

Best Fragrance Product

Best Jewellery Product

Best Low- & No-Alcohol Product

Best Makeup Product

Best Nicotine (non-combustible) Product

Best Skincare, Haircare, Bath & Body Product

Best Spirits Product

Best Sustainable Product

Best Travel Accessory

Best Watch & Watch Accessory Product

Best Wines Product

The Best Overall Product award will be announced at the ceremony.

CSR & Retail Initiatives Awards



All the categories below are open to entries from operators, retailers, suppliers and other relevant stakeholders.

Best Charity Initiative

If your company has partnered with a charity and you’ve achieved great things together by engaging consumers in a travel retail environment, then we want to know about it. Our influencer judges relayed how much they value judging this category and we’re proud to be shining a light on the industry’s charitable endeavours.

Best Diversity & Inclusion Initiative

Does your company have an outstanding diversity and inclusion D&I policy? Tell us about how your organisation’s diversity, equity and inclusion strategy shapes your business. This category is also open to submissions that showcase how the retail offering has been made more inclusive and accessible to passengers.

Best Sustainable Initiative

From planting trees to stamping out single-use plastic, DF&TR stakeholders are working hard to make a difference. This is your chance to highlight the major success stories of your quest to be greener. Whether it’s a case study on how your sustainability and ethical values are shining through in your retail offering, or a major milestone that has been achieved, such as dramatically reducing packaging waste or securing B Corp status, our consumer judges are eager to know about it.

Best Airport Retail Initiative

Delivered an impactful promotion, pop-up, activation, campaign, shop opening, or other retail activity in an airport environment? Underscore your success by entering this category for the chance to earn the official seal of approval from the industry’s ultimate judged: travelling consumers. This category was hugely popular in 2024 and we can’t wait to receive this year’s batch of entries.

Best Cruise Retail Initiative

Delivered an impactful promotion, pop-up, activation, campaign, shop opening, or other retail activity in the cruise channel? Seize your chance to shine by entering this category dedicated to the increasingly vibrant retail offering in the cruise sector.

About the Travel Retail Awards

Established in 2018, the Travel Retail Awards stand out for being judged entirely by shoppers.

Entries are assessed by 5,000 consumers, who are independently sourced from data partner m1nd-set’s unique and qualified database of international travellers. This stage of the judging process makes up 80% of the overall score.

The remaining 20% comes from a panel of influencers (bloggers and vloggers) who possess a range of product and travel expertise.

The panel has the added benefit of being able to touch, feel and try out the product entries during a three-day qualitative judging session in London.

Being recognised in the awards not only validates a company’s hard work and success in the channel, but utilising the logo on packaging and at the point of sale can also provide a boost for business.

Insights by m1nd-set show that 22% of consumers are more likely to purchase a product displaying the ‘Voted by Shoppers’ Finalist logo, while nearly a third (31%) of consumers are more likely to purchase a product displaying the ‘Voted by Shoppers’ Winner logo.

Plus, everyone’s a winner as all entrants receive valuable feedback from our panel of influencer judges.

Save the date for the ceremony on 30 September

Please save the date for the 2025 Global Travel Retail Awards ceremony, which is taking place on Tuesday 30 September at Hôtel Martinez in Cannes.

The ceremony is timed once again to coincide with the TFWA World Exhibition & Conference (which is taking place from 28 September to 2 October 2025).

Please click the button above to register your interest in attending, and to find out more about sponsorship opportunities. Tickets sales will open once the finalists are announced.

To find out more please visit www.travelretailawards.com.

