Gucci Beauty appoints Zhang Linghe as its newest brand ambassador

By Faye Bartle

Gucci Beauty Zhang Linghe

Zhang Linghe with Gucci Flora Gorgeous Gardenia.

Gucci Beauty has announced the appointment of actor Zhang Linghe as its newest brand ambassador.

The move builds on his role as a Gucci Brand Ambassador since July 2024, with Zhang Linghe’s collaboration with the House now extending to include Gucci Beauty’s fragrances.

Known for his captivating performances in popular dramas, Linghe’s distinctive style and magnetic presence are said to ‘perfectly embody the essence of Gucci Beauty’s vision’.

His collaboration with the House has already included appearances at fashion shows, events and campaigns.

In a statement, Gucci Beauty extended its congratulations to Zhang Linghe and said the company ‘looks forward to the next chapters of this partnership’.

Gucci Beauty is part of the Coty Travel retail portfolio.

Gucci Beauty Zhang Linghe

Actor Zhang Linghe is known for his captivating performances in popular dramas.

