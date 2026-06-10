Guerlain expands KissKiss franchise with launch of Bee Glow Plump

Image Credit: Guerlain

Guerlain is strengthening its KissKiss lip care portfolio with the launch of KissKiss Bee Glow Plump, a new hybrid lip care product designed to combine skincare benefits with volumising and illuminating effects. The product launched globally on June 6.

Building on the success of KissKiss Bee Glow, which debuted in 2022 as a tinted lip balm infused with honey and propolis, the new addition introduces a plumping proposition to the franchise while maintaining the brand’s focus on bee-derived ingredients and lip care performance.

Formulated with honey, royal jelly, propolis, hyaluronic acid spheres and cyclopeptides, KissKiss Bee Glow Plump is designed to deliver both immediate and long-term benefits. Guerlain says the formula provides 24-hour hydration and up to 12 hours of visible volume, while helping to smooth fine lines and enhance radiance. The brand reports that lips appear up to 30% fuller from first application, with further improvements observed after continued use.

The product also incorporates an illuminating complex designed to enhance shine and luminosity. Combined with resurfacing active ingredients, the formula aims to create a plumper, smoother and more radiant appearance while delivering a lightweight sensory experience.

Guerlain has developed two shimmering shades designed to complement different undertones: 100 Warm Glow, a pale pink with rosy shimmer, and 200 Cool Glow, a light blue shade with purple shimmer.

Positioned as a multifunctional product, KissKiss Bee Glow Plump can be used as a lip primer, gloss or lipstick top coat, reflecting the growing consumer demand for versatile beauty solutions that combine skincare and make-up benefits.

The launch also introduces new packaging inspired by the KissKiss collection, featuring Guerlain’s iconic bee motif and a custom-designed applicator intended to optimise product delivery. The design reinforces the connection between the Bee Glow franchise and the Maison’s long-standing association with bee-inspired beauty and skincare innovation.

KissKiss Bee Glow Plump joins a wider KissKiss portfolio that already includes KissKiss Bee Lift, KissKiss Bee Glow and KissKiss Bee Glow Oil, further expanding Guerlain’s hybrid lip care offer within the prestige beauty category.

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