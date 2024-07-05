Guerlain expands Terracotta line with earth inspired blush range

By Faye Bartle |

Guerlain Terracotta Blush

The palette of shades includes three tones: nude, pink and coral.

Guerlain has introduced a new Terracotta Blush range to its complexion essentials line, comprised of six shades that draw inspiration from ‘the original spectrum of the earth’.

Composed of 90% naturally derived ingredients, the formulation offers a lightweight veil of colour and is buildable for a tailored result.

Argan oil, a signature ingredient in Guerlain’s Terracotta line, ensures a highly sensory feel to the texture, which is described as ‘ultra-soft, silky and comfortable’ to wear.

The palette of shades includes three tones – nude, pink and coral – each available in two intensities: light and dark.

Each shade contains a terracotta pigment that softens the hue to ‘harmonise’ with the complexion.

Furthermore, Guerlain’s popular Terracotta powder compact is now available in a new mini format, with the brown lid offering a glimpse of the maison’s signature double G logo through its transparent panel.

Guerlain Terracotta Blush

Each Terracotta Blush shade contains a complexion flattering terracotta pigment. 

A new Terracotta Concealer has also been launched, formulated with 95% naturally-derived ingredients.

Designed to help correct imperfections and illuminate shadowy areas, it can be used alongside the Terracotta Le Teint fluid foundation.

Another key part of  Guerlain’s ‘fresh complexion’ make-up routine is the range of Terracotta powders, which are ideal for adding a sun-kissed glow.

There’s a choice for all skin tones and seasons, from the shimmering Terracotta Luminizer to the bronzed, golden glow of the signature Terracotta.

“The bronzing powder warms up the complexion; adding blush on top brings freshness and radiance,” said Violette, Guerlain Makeup Creative Director. “These are two different yet complementary uses to create a healthy, glowing complexion.”

Both Terracotta and Terracotta Light are also now refillable.

