Guerlain expands Terracotta line with earth inspired blush range
By Faye Bartle |
Guerlain has introduced a new Terracotta Blush range to its complexion essentials line, comprised of six shades that draw inspiration from ‘the original spectrum of the earth’.
Composed of 90% naturally derived ingredients, the formulation offers a lightweight veil of colour and is buildable for a tailored result.
Argan oil, a signature ingredient in Guerlain’s Terracotta line, ensures a highly sensory feel to the texture, which is described as ‘ultra-soft, silky and comfortable’ to wear.
The palette of shades includes three tones – nude, pink and coral – each available in two intensities: light and dark.
Each shade contains a terracotta pigment that softens the hue to ‘harmonise’ with the complexion.
Furthermore, Guerlain’s popular Terracotta powder compact is now available in a new mini format, with the brown lid offering a glimpse of the maison’s signature double G logo through its transparent panel.
A new Terracotta Concealer has also been launched, formulated with 95% naturally-derived ingredients.
Designed to help correct imperfections and illuminate shadowy areas, it can be used alongside the Terracotta Le Teint fluid foundation.
Another key part of Guerlain’s ‘fresh complexion’ make-up routine is the range of Terracotta powders, which are ideal for adding a sun-kissed glow.
There’s a choice for all skin tones and seasons, from the shimmering Terracotta Luminizer to the bronzed, golden glow of the signature Terracotta.
“The bronzing powder warms up the complexion; adding blush on top brings freshness and radiance,” said Violette, Guerlain Makeup Creative Director. “These are two different yet complementary uses to create a healthy, glowing complexion.”
Both Terracotta and Terracotta Light are also now refillable.
READ MORE: Guerlain celebrates Parfumerie d’Art pop-up with DFS at Macau Galaxy
READ MORE: Ever Rich & Guerlain reunite to mark World Bee Day with activities in Taipei
READ MORE: Guerlain brings Orchidée Impériale Gold Nobile pop-up store to Changi
Most popularrss
-
International,
TR Consumer Forum 2024 photo gallery now live
-
International,
Heinemann anticipates another €1bn year at IST
-