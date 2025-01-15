French beauty maison Guerlain is launching the new Pêche Mirage Eau de Parfum in the L’Art & La Matière Collection.

Described as an ‘ode to captivating fruity notes’, the new scent is inspired by the works of visual artist Charles Petillon.

It also takes its cue from the original Mitsouko perfume composed by Jacques Guerlain in 1919 – a velvety, peachy-soft skin chypre which featured, for the first time, a peach impression from a synthetic ingredient discovered in 1908.

The resulting perfume went on to inspire many classic fragrances. Now, Guerlain is once again revisiting the peach, and elevating it to the art world, with Pêche Mirage.

The EDP has been composed by Guerlain Director of Perfume Creation & Perfumer Delphine Jelk, who is known for creating ‘surprising contrasts’ by taking raw materials into unexpected accords.

Pêche Mirage is no exception, combining the roundness of the fruit with vibrant depth of leather.

To this day, it is ‘impossible’, says Guerlain, to extract the peach’s fragrance in order to transform it into an essence or absolute. Therefore, in order to integrate it into a fragrance, its fruity note has been reproduced using synthetic molecules, which Jelk has achieved through Melbatone.

This new molecule magnifies the fragrat details of the peach, from the texture of its flesh to its juicy side and the velvety softness of its skin.

For the wearer, Pêche Mirage has a a juicy and spicy opening burst driven by a bold duo of saffron and blackcurrant, rounded out with the fruity leathery accents of osmanthus.

At the heart is a sensual fruit and leather combination, unfolding into an intense and enveloping trail with the leather notes warmed by sandalwood and an amber tincture.

For the collaboration, Petillon has captured the essence of the fragrance with a structure of white balloons representing ‘inseparable fragrant molecules dispersed in the air like a vaporous veil’.

“Although invisible, perfume evokes emotions and deep memories. Charles Petillon’s works makes it visible. It is a form of materialising the trail,’ said Jelk.

Added Petillon: “The balloons complement the perception we have of the trail; they interpret and amplify it. It’s a kind of materialisation. A kind of metaphor for the molecules that make up the Pêche Mirage fragrance.”

Pêche Mirage is available as a 50ml, 100ml, 200ml and as a 200ml collector case. The l’Art & la Matière collection is only available in Guerlain’s flagship doors in Europe, MEA and APAC.

READ MORE: Guerlain opens luxury beauty boutique at Paris CDG Terminal 2F

READ MORE: The Shilla Duty Free launches ‘Guerlain Ultimate Boutique’ at Incheon Airport

READ MORE: Guerlain launches Abeille Royale Rich Cream and Care-in-Mousse