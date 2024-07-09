Guerlain has opened a new chapter in its signature Aqua Allegoria fragrance collection with the launch of Aqua Allegoria Florabloom.

Florabloom, available as an Eau de Toilette and Eau de Parfum Forte, is inspired by the rare, natural superbloom phenomenon that occurs in deserts such as Chile’s Atacama Desert, where a blanket of vibrant flowers spring to life after periods of intense rainfall.

The EDT is described as a ‘rainbow bouquet’ with a mango accord and tuberose at the heart, made from a Grasse vegetable butter ‘enfleurage’ pomade, tuberose absolute and a CO2 extraction of Indian tuberose.

The juice also features centifolia rose, once again from Grasse. Together with tuberose flowers, this blends with violet and iris leading to a fresh soft green moss finish.

To represent the journey toward dusk, Florabloom Forte has the bold intensity and characteristic warmth that consumers have come to know from Guerlain’s Aqua Allegoria Forte’s Eaux de parfum collection.

Its rich floral bouquet is underscored with sandlewood. Furthermore, Grasse centifolia rose and tuberose create a seductive vibe while notes of violet and iris offer dense powdery accents and tangerine add a creamy mango accord.

The Aqua Allegoria collection is rooted in sustainability, with fragrances made from up to 95% natural ingredients and formulated with organically grown alcohol.

The Grasse-made tuberose pomade that features in Florabloom is developed according to a time-honoured technique known as enfleurage, which involves capturing a flower’s fragrance within a fatty butter.

For this, Guerlain has established a long-term partnership with a local organic grower, who is committed to preserving their family’s land, and uses vegetable butter as opposed to the traditionally-used animal fat.

The rest of the enfleurage process used by Guerlain remains unchanged. Firstly, freshly picked flowers are placed on top of an odourless vegetable butter inside a hermetically sealed wooden frame. Next, over the course of several hours, the butter becomes impregnated with the fragrance molecules released by the flowers. Once fully saturated with the scent, the butter is then rinsed with alcohol to create a solid pomade. The result is described as a rich essence that remains faithful to the scent of the plant.

To help promote biodiversity, Guerlain has set up beehives around the edges of their flower and herb fields, with the tuberose blooms attracting bees.

A member of the UEBT (Union for Ethical BioTrade) since 2021, Guerlain has set about auditing each of its 50 emblematic natural-origin ingredient supply chains to promote good practice when it comes to biodiversity and help protect the rights of workers and their communities. The company aims to achieve UEBT’s ‘Ethically Sourced’ certification by 2026.

Guerlain Aqua Allegoria Florabloom launched on 1 March worldwide, 1 of April in China and 1 June in MEA.

