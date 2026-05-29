Guerlain rolls out trio of new beauty novelties

By Faye Bartle |

Image Credit: Guerlain
Guerlain

Left: Shalimar Millésime Rose. Right: The Kiss Kiss relaunch.

French beauty house Guerlain has launched three new beauty heroes, Shalimar Millésime Rose, Kiss Kiss (a relaunch) and the limited-edition Terracotta Summer Glow – each became available from 5 May.

Shalimar Millésime Rose is a contemporary variation on the iconic Shalimar amber fragrance born in 1925.

This new expression highlights the natural sophistication of rose at the heart of its amber-toned signature.

A key rose in the composition is Centifolia rose absolute from Grasse, with its honeyed accents. For Millésime, Guerlain Director of Perfume Creation & Perfumer, Delphine Jelk, pairs it with fruity and almondy notes of Damascena rose essence along with rose water for extra freshness and softness.

When blended with Shalimar’s exclusive accord (vanilla notes, opoponax and patchouli), there is warmth and depth that conjures an oriental imagery that nods to the inspiration of the original EDP.

Image Credit: Guerlain
Guerlain

The new Kiss Kiss relaunch comes in a palette of 20 ultra-pigmented shades with a blurred matte finish, in a slim, refillable case.

It is contained within a Mughal-inspired bottle that evokes the basins of the Shalimar gardens with its arabesques. The famous ‘bat’ logo takes on a rosy shaded with golden accents.

It comes in four variants: EDT, EDP, the vanilla inspired L’Essence and the highest concentration, Extrait.

The Kiss Kiss relaunch represents the latest evolution of the lip treat. For this latest iteration, Guerlain has redesigned its formulation to create the first ‘kissproof’ honey lipstick, which features a polymer duo added to the hydrating nectars for a comforting, enduring wear (key ingredients include hydrating honey, sensory beeswax, plumping royal jelly and soothing propolis extract).

Image Credit: Guerlain
Guerlain

Limited-edition Terracotta Summer Glow.

Plus, it has a new, delicate honey accord scent with an orange blossom and vanilla note.

It has been brought to life in a palette of 20 ultra-pigmented shades with a blurred matte finish, in a slim, refillable case that utilises 28% less packaging.

Finally, the limited-edition Terracotta Summer Glow comes more than 40 years after the first Terracotta powder was introduced.

Its striking jewel case – featuring a graphic sun with its rays in a mosaic composed of green and white, enhanced with lines of gold – the result of a collaboration with an artisanal Moroccan manufacturer.

It serves to enriches the Terracotta Golden Dunes limited editions launched in March 2026. Plus, its refillable.

The make-up itself has a gradation of bronzing and blushing shades – two bronzing tones with a warm and golden undertone, and two blushing tones in a delicate pink and a warm coral.

Each have been selected to blend together to create a sun-blushed glow, and can be used on the eyes, too.

Featuring 96% naturally-derived ingredients, the formulation is infused with hydrating Moroccan flower honey, with a silky and ultra-light texture.

READ NEXT: Matiere Premiere enters Greater China GTR with Bluebell Group

READ NEXT: Clarins launches Double Serum Foundation in travel retail

READ NEXT: Calvin Klein expands Hair and Body Perfume Mist collection

Most popular

rss
image description image description
Indian Sub Cont

Suntory Global Spirits introduces Suntory Time activation in Delhi

Image Credit: Suntory Global Spirits Suntory Global Spirits (SGS) has introduced its Suntory...

image description image description
Asia & Pacific

Mondelēz WTR debuts Toblerone Strawberry Matcha at Singapore Changi

Image Credit: Mondelēz WTR Mondelēz World Travel Retail (WTR) has partnered with Changi...

image description image description
International

Bottega portfolio targets growing NoLo sector at TFWA Singapore show

Image Credit: Bottega Italian winery and distillery Bottega will showcase its no/low-alcohol...

image description

In the Magazine

TRBusiness Magazine is free to access. Read the latest issue now.

E-mail this link to a friend

In case you missed it...

left
image description
Adani and Sentipede partner to unlock retail insights about 25% of India’s air passengers Asia & Pacific
image description
Bvlgari unveils Eau Parfumée Thé Impérial at Zurich Airport Channel News
image description
Shinsegae Duty Free: profitability on the rise after Incheon DF2 exit Asia & Pacific
image description
Diageo Global Travel unveils FIFA World Cup 2026 activations Channel News
image description
Despite March airspace closures, Qatar Duty Free delivered +9% annual growth Middle East
image description
On location: Technovation charts PMI’s path from cigarettes to smoke-free International
image description
Brown-Forman on profitability, strategic pricing & reaching the new generation International
image description
Michael Schmidt to retire following distinguished Dubai Duty Free career Middle East
image description
The Balvenie unveils limited-edition collection with Victo Ngai Channel News
image description
TFWA APEC: Ricola targets regional growth with Kuala Lumpur hub Asia & Pacific
right