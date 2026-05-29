Guerlain rolls out trio of new beauty novelties

Image Credit: Guerlain

French beauty house Guerlain has launched three new beauty heroes, Shalimar Millésime Rose, Kiss Kiss (a relaunch) and the limited-edition Terracotta Summer Glow – each became available from 5 May.

Shalimar Millésime Rose is a contemporary variation on the iconic Shalimar amber fragrance born in 1925.

This new expression highlights the natural sophistication of rose at the heart of its amber-toned signature.

A key rose in the composition is Centifolia rose absolute from Grasse, with its honeyed accents. For Millésime, Guerlain Director of Perfume Creation & Perfumer, Delphine Jelk, pairs it with fruity and almondy notes of Damascena rose essence along with rose water for extra freshness and softness.

When blended with Shalimar’s exclusive accord (vanilla notes, opoponax and patchouli), there is warmth and depth that conjures an oriental imagery that nods to the inspiration of the original EDP.

Image Credit: Guerlain

It is contained within a Mughal-inspired bottle that evokes the basins of the Shalimar gardens with its arabesques. The famous ‘bat’ logo takes on a rosy shaded with golden accents.

It comes in four variants: EDT, EDP, the vanilla inspired L’Essence and the highest concentration, Extrait.

The Kiss Kiss relaunch represents the latest evolution of the lip treat. For this latest iteration, Guerlain has redesigned its formulation to create the first ‘kissproof’ honey lipstick, which features a polymer duo added to the hydrating nectars for a comforting, enduring wear (key ingredients include hydrating honey, sensory beeswax, plumping royal jelly and soothing propolis extract).

Image Credit: Guerlain

Plus, it has a new, delicate honey accord scent with an orange blossom and vanilla note.

It has been brought to life in a palette of 20 ultra-pigmented shades with a blurred matte finish, in a slim, refillable case that utilises 28% less packaging.

Finally, the limited-edition Terracotta Summer Glow comes more than 40 years after the first Terracotta powder was introduced.

Its striking jewel case – featuring a graphic sun with its rays in a mosaic composed of green and white, enhanced with lines of gold – the result of a collaboration with an artisanal Moroccan manufacturer.

It serves to enriches the Terracotta Golden Dunes limited editions launched in March 2026. Plus, its refillable.

The make-up itself has a gradation of bronzing and blushing shades – two bronzing tones with a warm and golden undertone, and two blushing tones in a delicate pink and a warm coral.

Each have been selected to blend together to create a sun-blushed glow, and can be used on the eyes, too.

Featuring 96% naturally-derived ingredients, the formulation is infused with hydrating Moroccan flower honey, with a silky and ultra-light texture.

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