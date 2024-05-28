TR Consumer Forum welcomes Gulf Beverages

By Benedict Evans |

Both companies have signed on as Networking Dinner and Opening Cocktail Sponsors, and Exhibition Showcase Partners.

TRBusiness is proud to announce Gulf Beverages and African + Eastern as Diamond Sponsors for the 2024 TR Consumer Forum

There is just under a week to go until the event kicks off at Dubai’s Jumeirah Creekside Hotel from 3-5 June, with Dubai Duty Free as the Host Sponsor.

Both companies have also signed on to sponsor the TR Consumer Forum as Networking Dinner Sponsors, the Opening Cocktail Sponsors, and Exhibition Showcase Partners.

“TR Consumer Forum brings all the key players together and DDF being the host partner renders significant importance to this event,” noted Chirag Aggarwal, Group Business Manager Duty Free at Gulf Beverages, adding: “We’re looking forward to supporting the industry and our host partners, showcasing an alcohol event, and demonstrating we are one of the two legal alcohol distributors in Dubai.”

Please click here to view the agenda.

Please click here to view latest attendees. 

This showcase will include several notable brands from its portfolio, and Aggarwal noted Gulf Beverages and African + Eastern is set to launch a host of new products in the coming months.

Gulf Beverages is a multi-category, multi-brand, Alcobev distributor headquartered in Dubai. Along with its group company, African & Eastern, it is one of the largest distributors of alcoholic beverages in the Middle East Region.

Chirag Aggarwal, Group Business Manager Duty Free at Gulf Beverages, spoke with TRBusiness in the lead up to the Consumer Forum.

Aggarwal also commented on the importance of in-person attendance at the TR Consumer Forum, stating: “I’m most looking forward to meeting with all the key players in the industry and showcasing our brands and portfolio and allowing them to taste and savour our products.”

The Opening Cocktail will take place at the Jumeirah Creekside Hotel at Nomad Sports Bar.

It offers an excellent opportunity to network, dance and enjoy drinks and canapes with fellow delegates. Dress code is smart casual.

The networking Dinner will be preceded by pre-dinner cocktails, and the dress code is business attire/ evening wear.

For further information on the TR Consumer Forum, visit www.TRConsumerForum.com  and click the respective links below.

READ MORE: John Rimmer to join TR Consumer Forum moderation team in Dubai

READ MORE: TR Consumer Forum: Agenda & speakers revealed

READ MORE: TR Consumer Forum 2024: Ticket sales now open

READ MORE: DDF is TR Consumer Forum 2024 host sponsor

Most popular

rss
image description image description
Middle East

MEADFA Conference 2024 ‘heading to Abu Dhabi on 17-19 November’

This year’s Middle East & Africa Duty Free Association (MEADFA) Conference will take...

image description image description
International

DFWC Q1 2024 KPI Monitor indicates rise in duty free impulse purchases

Impulse purchasing within global duty free is on the rise, according to the latest Duty Free...

image description image description
Asia & Pacific

Avolta details “bold and ambitious” goals to grow its APAC business

With a number of key developments coming to fruition, including its operations at Wuhan Tianhe...

image description

In the Magazine

TRBusiness Magazine is free to access. Read the latest issue now.

E-mail this link to a friend

In case you missed it...

left
image description
King Power readying next chapter at ‘One Bangkok’ Asia & Pacific
image description
Korean Air partners with AWS for cloud-based AI customer service platform Asia & Pacific
image description
SKYlink and Eurotrade launch Marlay jewellery collection at Munich Airport International
image description
Tumi opens refreshed stores at Seoul’s Incheon and Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Asia & Pacific
image description
Thélios utilises TFWA AP to showcase TAG Heuer and Bulgari collections International
image description
Qatar Duty Free opens debut Lacoste boutique at Hamad International Airport Middle East
image description
Avolta records 8.6% organic growth as EMEA boosts strong Q124 performance International
image description
Tateossian secures new jewellery listing onboard Singapore Airlines Asia & Pacific
image description
Saudi Arabia adopts duty free arrivals exemptions News in Brief
image description
Heinemann confident on Asia Pacific prospects amid busy times in NZ Featured Interview
right