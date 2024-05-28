TR Consumer Forum welcomes Gulf Beverages

TRBusiness is proud to announce Gulf Beverages and African + Eastern as Diamond Sponsors for the 2024 TR Consumer Forum

There is just under a week to go until the event kicks off at Dubai’s Jumeirah Creekside Hotel from 3-5 June, with Dubai Duty Free as the Host Sponsor.

Both companies have also signed on to sponsor the TR Consumer Forum as Networking Dinner Sponsors, the Opening Cocktail Sponsors, and Exhibition Showcase Partners.

“TR Consumer Forum brings all the key players together and DDF being the host partner renders significant importance to this event,” noted Chirag Aggarwal, Group Business Manager Duty Free at Gulf Beverages, adding: “We’re looking forward to supporting the industry and our host partners, showcasing an alcohol event, and demonstrating we are one of the two legal alcohol distributors in Dubai.”

Please click here to view the agenda.

Please click here to view latest attendees.

This showcase will include several notable brands from its portfolio, and Aggarwal noted Gulf Beverages and African + Eastern is set to launch a host of new products in the coming months.

Gulf Beverages is a multi-category, multi-brand, Alcobev distributor headquartered in Dubai. Along with its group company, African & Eastern, it is one of the largest distributors of alcoholic beverages in the Middle East Region.

Aggarwal also commented on the importance of in-person attendance at the TR Consumer Forum, stating: “I’m most looking forward to meeting with all the key players in the industry and showcasing our brands and portfolio and allowing them to taste and savour our products.”

The Opening Cocktail will take place at the Jumeirah Creekside Hotel at Nomad Sports Bar.

It offers an excellent opportunity to network, dance and enjoy drinks and canapes with fellow delegates. Dress code is smart casual.

The networking Dinner will be preceded by pre-dinner cocktails, and the dress code is business attire/ evening wear.

For further information on the TR Consumer Forum, visit www.TRConsumerForum.com and click the respective links below.

READ MORE: John Rimmer to join TR Consumer Forum moderation team in Dubai

READ MORE: TR Consumer Forum: Agenda & speakers revealed

READ MORE: TR Consumer Forum 2024: Ticket sales now open

READ MORE: DDF is TR Consumer Forum 2024 host sponsor