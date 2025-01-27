Gulf Pacific unveils GTR partnership with Nana Jacqueline

Consulting firm Gulf Pacific has signed with Nana Jacqueline, a Los Angeles based luxury fashion label, in an effort to attract social media-savvy and trend-conscious consumers.

Founded in 2013, the brand entered China in 2019, with the USA now being its largest overseas market, and has expanded into the UK, Korea, Japan, and Australia.

The brand achieved further growth and success on Revolve, an online fashion retailer popular among millennial and Gen Z consumers.

“It is an immense pleasure to be collaborating with Nana Jaqueline and its founders, and a fantastic way to kick off 2025,” shared Gulf Pacific founder, Gary Leong, who added: “This marks a significant and innovative move in travel retail as Gulf Pacific aims to break new ground by bringing highly sought-after womenswear to the market.”

Nana Jacqueline commented:“We are excited for this new chapter, and look forward to expanding our brand into emerging channels like travel retail with Gulf Pacific’s industry insights and expertise, to capture a new segment of young jet-setters.

Nana Jacqueline is more than just a brand, it is about creating a romantic lifestyle that empowers girls to explore the possibilities of enchantment in everyday life. Through our pieces, women can bravely and confidently redefine beauty on their own terms.”

Cultural influence

Chinese celebrity Lusi Zhao once wore a Nana Jacqueline dress to a Guerlain event.

The dress went on to sell over 3,000 units that year, becoming a multi-million-yuan bestseller.

In a similar fashion moment, Chinese actress Yifei Liu wore a Nana Jacqueline ensemble on New Year’s Eve 2024 and posted her look on Weibo.

It garnered approximately 600,000 likes and sparked a sales rush, moving 1,000 units in just one month which generated RMB3 million ($400,000) in revenue for the brand in January.

To date, Nana Jacqueline has collaborated with over 1,000 KOLs, their designs seen on 800 top-tier celebrities from both domestic and international markets who have not only brought the brand nearly a million new followers, but also generated billions of impressions in brand exposure across various platforms.

