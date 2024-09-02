Halewood extends its TR assortment with expanded whisky portfolio

By Benedict Evans |

The Bonnington is the first single cask malt release from this Lowland distillery in Leith, Edinburgh, in nearly 100 years.

Halewood Artisanal Spirits has said it will be using TFWA World Exhibition this year to highlight its extensive whisky portfolio from across the UK and Ireland.

The only company in the world distilling whisky in Scotland, England and Wales, the collection includes: Aber Falls Single Malt from the first distillery in North Wales for over 100 years; Bonnington Single Malt from Leith, Edinburgh; and Bankhall British Whisky.

Irish whiskies The Pogues and Samuel Gelston’s are also within the company’s portfolio.

Launched earlier this year in UK travel retail with Avolta, Aber Falls Whisky is now available at selected airports, including: Heathrow; London Gatwick; Cardiff; Bristol; Manchester; Birmingham and Stansted.

Eamon Prunty, Global Travel Retail Director for Halewood, commented: “We’re very satisfied with the performance to date. With its great taste and extremely competitive price at £19.99 per litre, Aber Falls is attracting both whisky lovers and newcomers to the category.”

Uncovering the range

Construction of the distillery began in 2017, and the logo’s citadel draws inspiration from old fortification ruins discovered during the distillery’s foundation construction.

With only 500 bottles available of this expression, each is hand-signed by distillery manager Jamie Lockhart.

The Bankhall name is steeped in history and is an ode to the original distillery site in Liverpool, England, that was established in 1790.

Halewood noted Bankhall Whisky is a celebration of the very best of the British, blending liquids from Halewood Artisanal Spirits’ own distilleries across all corners of the UK.

Described as ‘the rebel in the pack’, alongside a Blended and Single Malt Whiskey, sits Streams of Whiskey, a contemporary Irish brand inspired by the Irish band’s ballad of the same name.

Said Prunty of the collection: “We invite retailers to come and discover the rich tapestry of flavour offered by this selection of British, Scottish, Welsh and Irish whiskies– each bottle a testament to the distinct heritage and craftsmanship of its homeland. Perfect for travellers looking to explore new whiskies – and at competitive price points to meet all budgets – this range can be marketed collectively to offer a journey through the diverse spirit of the British Isles.”

Halewood said this unique launch is made by blending light, fruity Irish whiskey with a full flavour English whisky.

It has been matured in Bourbon casks to give a rich vanilla and toffee finish.

Founded in 1830 by Samuel Gelston, a prosperous wine and whiskey merchant from Belfast, Samuel Gelston company has a long history of sourcing, ageing, blending and bottling Irish whiskeys of the highest quality and innovating with exceptional cask finishes.

The offer includes the Single Pot Still Irish Whiskey (Pinot Noir Cask Finish), a collaboration between two cousins – Samuel Gelston’s owner, Johnny Neill, and Sam Neill, actor and vineyard owner, who is based in New Zealand.

 The whiskey has been triple-distilled and matured for 22 months in ex-bourbon casks, before spending a further 21 to 27 months maturing in Sam’s French oak casks, which had previously held Two Paddocks Pinot Noir.

