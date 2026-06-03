Harding+ and Princess Cruises extend partnership through 2031

By Naomi Chadderton |

Image Credit: Harding+
Harding+ and Princess Cruises extend partnership through 2031

Harding+ and Princess Cruises’ partnership began in 2021.

Harding+ and Princess Cruises have extended their strategic partnership through 2031, reinforcing a shared commitment to enhancing the onboard retail experience across the cruise line’s fleet.

The renewed multi-year agreement will see Harding+ continue to operate and develop retail environments on a number of Princess Cruises vessels, including Sun Princess, Majestic Princess, Sky Princess, Regal Princess, Emerald Princess, Caribbean Princess, Grand Princess and Coral Princess.

The partnership, which began in 2021, has focused on integrating retail more closely into the overall guest experience through innovation, personalisation and enhanced service. The extension reflects the success of that collaboration and both companies’ ambition to continue evolving cruise retail over the coming years.

One of the partnership’s key milestones was the launch of Sun Princess in 2024, featuring a 560sqm retail space designed to encourage greater shopper engagement and product discovery. Harding+ also played a central role in the recent transformation of the retail offer aboard Majestic Princess, introducing a more intuitive and modern shopping environment as part of the ship’s refurbishment.

The collaboration has also provided a platform for several operational innovations, including Harding+’s stock integrity programme, which has improved supply chain accuracy while allowing onboard teams to dedicate more time to guest engagement.

Harding+ CEO Chris Matthews said: “Our partnership with Princess Cruises has always set out to challenge the best of retail anywhere by creating exceptional onboard environments to delight guests and deliver real firsts at sea. The Harding+ team has always been incredibly proud of our designs, planning and brand line-ups, which are based on a deep understanding of what is right for each individual cruise ship. It’s exciting for all of us to be able to plan ahead for the next chapters of this long-term partnership.”

Image Credit: Harding+
Harding+ and Princess Cruises extend partnership through 2031

The renewed multi-year agreement will see Harding+ continue to operate and develop retail environments on a number of Princess Cruises vessels.

Princess Cruises Chief Operating Officer Rodrigo Llaguno added: “At Princess Cruises, we are continually evolving every aspect of the onboard experience to exceed guest expectations. Our partnership with Harding+ plays an important role in delivering thoughtfully curated retail environments that complement our premium offering, giving guests memorable, world-class shopping experiences at sea.”

Looking ahead, both companies plan to build on the foundations established over the past five years, with a continued focus on smarter retail solutions, commercial growth and innovation across the cruise channel.

Matthews concluded: “We share a collective ambition of pushing what cruise retail can be. The next five years are about scaling what we’ve proved works – smarter retail, commercial growth and insights that move the whole category forward – as we lead on the mission to be brave with what can be done at sea to win guest attention and spend.”

READ MORE: PeppaRose strengthen cruise business with new Harding+ listings

READ MORE: Neil Harding steps back from non-executive roles at Harding+

READ MORE: Harding+ and Pandora introduce TR first with personalised engraving at sea

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