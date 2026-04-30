Henkell Freixenet reports stable 2025 revenue amid market pressures

Image Credit: Henkell Freixenet

Henkell Freixenet has reported net revenue of €1.25 billion/US$1.46 billion in 2025 – up +0.5 % – as growth in key segments offset a challenging global market environment and currency impacts.

“In this environment, Henkell Freixenet held its ground,” noted CEO Dr. Andreas Brokemper. “The global sparkling wine and wine market declined in 2025, yet certain sub-segments – including prosecco, crémant, non-alcoholic sparkling wines, and aperitifs – grew, where our strong brands and targeted innovations enabled us to positively influence our performance.”

Prosecco remained a key driver, with the overall category growing +2%. Henkell Freixenet’s Mionetto achieved +3% revenue growth. The brand’s expansion into the aperitivo segment has been positive, the company noted, with Mionetto Aperitivo launched in more than 15 countries in just two years.

Crémant continued to gain traction, with global sales up +7.5% in 2025, while Henkell Freixenet’s Gratien Meyer brand grew +14% in revenue terms, significantly outperforming the overall category.

The company noted that demand for non-alcoholic products is on the rise, a category well served by its portfolio which includes Mionetto 0.0%, Freixenet 0.0%, and Mionetto Aperitivo Non-Alcoholic, which recorded an +18% increase.

Image Credit: Henkell Freixenet

“The development of non-alcoholic products will play an important role for the company in the future, alongside our core business with alcoholic products,” noted Brokemper.

In the US, Henkell Freixenet has strengthened its position through a partnership with Korbel, taking over global sales, marketing and distribution in July 2025.

“The US is our second-largest sparkling wine market after Germany. We expect subdued consumption due to tariff policies and the resulting price increases, but we have a strong portfolio with brands such as Mionetto, Freixenet, and Segura Viudas – and now Korbel as well,” Brokemper explained.

Image Credit: Henkell Freixenet

By region, Western Europe accounted for 32% of revenue in 2025, followed by DACH (27 %), the Americas (21 %), and Eastern Europe (18 %). APAC and the Rest of the World together accounted for 2%.

Looking ahead, Henkell Freixenet expects continued challenges in 2026, but said it is well positioned in growth categories and supported by an active innovation pipeline.

“This year will also be demanding, as developments in the first few months of the year have already shown,” Brokemper concluded. “[But] our broad portfolio of sparkling wine, wine, and spirits products gives us the flexibility we need to respond quickly to trends, mitigate challenges, and generate growth across different markets.”

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