Henkell Freixenet to toast TR Consumer Forum as Wine Sponsor

Image Credit: TRBusiness

As a Wine Sponsor, Henkell Freixenet will be bringing sparkling sips to the consumer-centric TR Consumer Forum, which is taking place from 1-3 July in Geneva.

The company will be showcasing Freixenet and Mionetto at the event – both of which are strong and recognisable brands in travel retail.

“At the same time, we wanted to bring something a bit more engaging and reflective of how consumers are enjoying sparkling today, so we’ll also be offering cocktail serves,” said Ramon Olivé Altès, Head of GTR Sales at Henkell Freixenet.

“This will include options with Freixenet Solare and Mionetto Spritz, bringing a more contemporary and experiential element to the tasting. Mixology is definitely one of the trends we’re seeing gaining momentum, particularly with younger and more experience-driven travellers.

“It’s very much in line with our consumer-centric approach – combining well-loved, trusted brands with more versatile and occasion-driven ways of enjoying them. The aim is to bring to life how our brands connect with evolving consumer preferences and occasions.”

The Welcome Cocktail is taking place on Wednesday 1 July from 19:00-22:00 whereas the Evening Networking Event is taking place on Thursday 2 July from 19:00-23:00. Please click here for more details of the Evening Networking Event, which is being held an iconic Geneva landmark.

Image Credit: Henkell Freixenet

Henkell Freixenet counts the TR Consumer Forum as “one of the key moments in the travel retail calendar.”

“It genuinely puts the consumer at the centre of the conversation – which is exactly where we believe it should be,” elaborated Olivé Altès.

“The channel is changing quickly, and so are travellers. Events like this give us the chance to step back, listen, exchange ideas and make sure we’re all aligned on where the shopper is going next. It’s also a great opportunity to connect with partners across the industry in a more meaningful way, beyond just the commercial side.

“As a consumer-centric company, these kinds of discussions are essential for us – they help shape how we think, how we innovate and how we show up in travel retail.”

Image Credit: Henkell Freixenet

Having a deep understanding of evolving consumer preferences and behaviours plays to the success of the company’s business in the channel.

“Travel retail is probably one of the most dynamic environments when it comes to consumer behaviour. You’re dealing with a very diverse, international shopper, often making spontaneous decisions, and increasingly looking for something that feels relevant and meaningful to them,” said Olivé Altès.

“For us, being truly consumer centric means going beyond just selling a product. It’s about understanding what different travellers are looking for – whether that’s premiumisation, a sense of discovery, gifting, or simply something they recognise and trust.

“Those insights drive everything we do: from how we build our portfolio, to how we activate in-store, to how we work with our partners. If we get the consumer piece right, everything else follows more naturally.”

Visit TRConsumerForum.com to find out more – and stay close to TRBusiness.com for our on-location reporting!

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