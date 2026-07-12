Hershey launches global Reese’s ‘Take Home the Cup’ travel retail campaign

Image Credit: The Hershey Company The Hershey Company has unveiled a new global travel retail campaign for Reese’s, combining limited-edition packaging with immersive airport activations inspired by football to drive shopper engagement during the peak travel season.

Rolling out across key travel retail locations including Abu Dhabi, Singapore, Los Angeles, Miami, New York JFK, Seattle, San Francisco, Argentina, Greece, Mexico and Brazil, the “Take Home the Cup” campaign centres on a travel retail-exclusive Reese’s Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups six-pack multipack featuring football-themed graphics. In selected markets, the packs also carry the tagline “Take the Cup, Taste the Win”, with destination-specific artwork incorporated to enhance local relevance.

Developed exclusively for the travel retail channel, the activation aims to capitalise on heightened passenger traffic and a major global football moment by combining exclusive products with experiential retail.

Across participating airports, travellers are greeted by high-impact orange displays, oversized product installations and football-themed creative designed to maximise visibility and encourage interaction. Dedicated branded stands in Abu Dhabi and Singapore place the limited-edition multipacks at the centre of the shopper journey, while Los Angeles International Airport hosts the campaign’s largest activation, featuring a 180-degree video entrance and an interactive football game.

Additional market-specific experiences include gift-with-purchase promotions across the US, football-themed Reese’s mascots at JFK, Miami and selected locations in Argentina, as well as foosball tables and interactive activities designed to encourage travellers to stop and engage with the brand. In Seattle, shoppers can also take part in a football virtual reality simulator, creating an immersive brand experience within the airport environment.

The campaign reflects Hershey’s strategy of using culturally relevant moments to create engaging travel retail experiences while reinforcing Reese’s position as a sharing and gifting brand. Image Credit: The Hershey Company

“Travel retail offers a unique opportunity to engage consumers during moments when they are most open to discovery and experience,” said Ahmad Nasser, General Manager MEA and World Travel Retail at The Hershey Company.