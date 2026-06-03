Highland Park launches TR exclusive of Light of Orkney 11 Year Old

By Naomi Chadderton |

Highland Park launches TR exclusive of Light of Orkney 11 Year Old

The Light of Orkney 11 Year Old travel retail exclusive is available worldwide now.

Highland Park has strengthened its global travel retail portfolio with the launch of Light of Orkney 11 Year Old, a new exclusive single malt designed to introduce travellers to the brand’s signature sweet and smoky style.

Rolling out now in travel retail locations worldwide, the new expression is the youngest whisky in the Highland Park range and has been created to offer an accessible entry point into the Orkney distillery’s portfolio while supporting recruitment and trade-up within the category.

Priced at US$55/£44, Light of Orkney is matured for 11 years in a combination of sherry-seasoned American and European oak casks, bourbon casks and selected refill casks. The resulting whisky combines caramelised sweetness with bright citrus notes and subtle floral smoke derived from Highland Park’s distinctive Orkney heathered peat.

The launch takes inspiration from the long summer days experienced on Orkney, with the packaging and bottle design reflecting the island’s natural light. A layered strata pattern across the pack evokes the changing colours that illuminate Orkney’s moorland, hillsides and dramatic coastal landscapes during the summer months. The new expression has been positioned as a key addition to Highland Park’s travel retail range, offering broad appeal across multiple shopper missions while remaining accessible to consumers new to the brand.

Edrington Regional Managing Director Western Europe & Global Travel Retail Kasper Andersen said: “Light of Orkney is a great place for travel retail consumers to start exploring Highland Park’s signature sweet-smoky flavour. The whisky has been introduced to anchor the travel retail range and will play a key role in strengthening Highland Park’s travel retail portfolio by supporting consumer trade-up as well as appealing to several different shopper missions. We’re confident that the accessible price point and flavour profile of the whisky will encourage trial and recruitment into Highland Park.”

The launch will be supported by a programme of in-store activations and visibility campaigns throughout the year, helping to drive awareness of the new expression among international travellers.

READ MORE: Highland Park launches travel-exclusive 17 Year Old with chef Björn Frantzén

READ MORE: Everrich evokes the ‘Spirit of Islay’ with whisky activation at Taoyuan Airport

READ MORE: La Martiniquaise-Bardinet introduces TREX LABEL 5 8 Year Old whisky

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