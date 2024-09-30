Hilary Clinton offers unique world perspective at TFWA Cannes

Hilary Clinton, former US Secretary of State, was invited on stage by moderator Stephen Sackur, Journalist and Presenter, HARDtalk on BBC World, as they reflected on the world as it stands today, launching into a deep discussion of the conflicts and geopolitical tensions which continue to impact not only the DF&TR industry, but the world at large.

The discussion began with heavy and pertinent topics, namely the ongoing conflict(s) in the Middle East and Ukraine, and the shifting power dynamics between the US and China.

Clinton said: “It is a very complex and concerning world picture right now and there are obviously signs that are optimistic and positive, but we do have to deal with the reality in front of us.

We are in a contest in the world between autocracy and democracy, whether it is old fashioned autocracy such as dictatorships, or religious fundamentalism. The United States must maintain a leadership role in any such contest, and that depends upon our leadership.”

Clinton asserted this would likely become the dominant theme across the next century of geopolitics. Speaking specifically on the Israel-Hamas conflict, Clinton proposed a diplomatic solution.

“Lebanon should reassert itself as a state, it should elect in a President; it has not had a President for two years, and they should go back to the original configuration of power with a a Christian President, a Suni Prime Minister and a Shia Speaker of the House.

The Lebanese army should assert its control of its own borders, and I think if this were to happen it would have a dramatic impact on security and peace within the region.”

As for US-Chinese relations, Clinton drew on her political and personal experiences to shine further light on this issue: “When I was in office, I had a strong sense they [China] were looking to achieving a balance between competitiveness and internal development, but did not feel they were seeking conflict.

That changed with the ascension of Xi Jingping, who is seeking to be a leader for life. When you have someone seeking that kind of lasting power, the lack of accountability gives more space for risk-taking, much like Putin.”

Clinton added: “I think what you’re seeing from the likes of South Korea, the Philippines, Australia, and other Asia-Pacific countries is they want trade relations with China, but will no longer accept Chinese aggression in relation to Taiwan, international waters and the colonisation of islands in the region.”

The conversation took a turn for the personal, with both Sackur and Clinton joking the conversation was perhaps more akin to a therapy session, as Sackur probed Clinton over: her time in office alongside husband and former President Bill Clinton; whether she felt she had compromised herself throughout her time in international politics; and whether she had any regrets.

Clinton noted she felt she had always made the right decision for her at that time in her life, voting with both head and heart as to the direction her life took, though did remark she could never have dreamed of leading the kind of life she did back when she was a newly minted lawyer in Wisconsin.

Clinton’s answer to Sackur’s last question was concise and to the point: “I regret losing in 2016,” remarked Clinton, who had previously offered a retrospective of her debate(s) with Trump, and the opportunity present in 2024 for Kamala Harris to “break the fever” of Republican cultism with a win in this year’s US electoral contest.

Sackur also spoke to Clinton as to whether she regarded technology as a toxic element of modern society.

“I think it is. Obviously, there are great benefits to having the pocket equivalent of an IBM supercomputer in your hands, but there is significant evidence children are being impacted dramatically: increases in anxiety, depression, body dysmorphia, pornography.”

Clinton also highlighted the issue of false information, specifically deliberate misinformation, which played such a huge role in her own presidential battle with republican nominee Donald Trump in 2016.

READ MORE: Sunil Tuli: Asia is the over-riding impetus for the future of this industry

READ MORE: Lagardère AWPL wins Domestic Travel Essentials retail contract at SYD

READ MORE: Avolta celebrates DF store renovation at Mexico City International Airport