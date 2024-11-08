Hot Diamonds promotes ‘aggressive saving’ approach for jewellery in GTR

By Benedict Evans |

According to M1nd-set data, the average spend among for gift shoppers tends to be higher than that of other shoppers, making perceived value, significant savings, and quality key factors in their decision-making.

Hot Diamonds has entered into GTR its 925 Sterling Silver, Diamond Set Jewellery, exclusive to the channel, which offers passengers premium quality, high perceived value 925 Sterling Silver, Diamond Set jewellery and aggressive savings (50%) comparative to the domestic retail channel.

The brand noted the jewellery category within the Duty Free and Travel Retail industry has been in decline for some time, with the category typically accounting for just 4% (on average) of most operators’ total turnover.

Hot Diamonds said the concept received a fantastic reception during this years TFWA Cannes, with one major global cruise operator launching imminently, listing confirmations from multiple global airlines along with a major ground operator within APAC.

For our ground & cruise clients there are multiple display options, one being a stunning FSDU which will highlight the key saving and quality messages, the collection is also available for inflight too – duty free retails start from just £34 (€39)” – said Martin Lovatt of Magnify Brands.

Domestic trends show that consumers are increasingly seeking higher-quality jewellery, particularly sterling silver and diamond-set pieces at affordable prices.

Hot Diamonds also noted higher volume sales and profitability are generated through discounted lines compared to the brands non-discounted products which are sold within the same stores.

While brands within other DF&TR categories have successfully implemented heavy-discount campaigns, the same approach has been lacking for jewellery products.

This is supported by a recent M1nd-Set article on gifting in GTR, which highlights the growing trend of informal “guilt gifting” and the fact that 55% of gift shoppers compare prices before making a purchase.

Lovatt added: “We believe this aggressive approach has been underutilised in the jewellery category, where many operators have opted for low entry-level price point products rather than the high-quality, high-perceived value items, that travellers are looking for, ones which offer aggressive savings, making them more suitable for gifting & self-purchases – especially during challenging economic times”.

READ MORE: Mondelēz WTR creates ‘Win a Diamond’ campaign for Toblerone Pralines

READ MORE: LVMH revenue falls 2% as it navigates global macroeconomic headwinds

READ MORE: Victorinox to present new Travel Gear and Watch collections in Cannes

Most popular

rss
image description image description
Europe

Nora Norway announces partnership with Nina’s Little Angel Foundation

Nora Norway has announced its exclusive collaboration with Nina’s Little Angel, becoming the...

image description image description
Asia & Pacific

APTRA confirms second conference to be held in Mumbai in April 2025

APTRA has confirmed that the next APTRA India Conference will take place at the Trident Hotel...

image description image description
International

Ghirardelli appoints GTR expansion lead as part of $1bn revenue push

Premium American chocolate company Ghirardelli has appointed Mohammed Aldahabi as Senior Sales...

image description

In the Magazine

TRBusiness Magazine is free to access. Read the latest issue now.

E-mail this link to a friend

In case you missed it...

left
image description
Ricola reports strong Cannes 2024 as it eyes new travel retail listings International
image description
Changi's 50-year Hello Kitty festivities give rise to airport’s first water park Asia & Pacific
image description
Travel Blue opens Incheon shop-in-shops with Shinsegae and Shilla Asia & Pacific
image description
Remembering a pioneer: Colm McLoughlin International
image description
Stéphane de La Faverie to lead Estée Lauder in changing of the guard International
image description
Maison Martell launches reimagined flagship boutique with CDFG in Haitang Asia & Pacific
image description
Bacardi listed among top companies for women by Forbes in 2024 International
image description
Ghirardelli appoints GTR expansion lead as part of $1bn revenue push International
image description
Nora Norway announces partnership with Nina’s Little Angel Foundation Europe
image description
WHSmith NA rolls out trio of stores at Salt Lake City International Airport The Americas
right