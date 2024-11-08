Hot Diamonds promotes ‘aggressive saving’ approach for jewellery in GTR

Hot Diamonds has entered into GTR its 925 Sterling Silver, Diamond Set Jewellery, exclusive to the channel, which offers passengers premium quality, high perceived value 925 Sterling Silver, Diamond Set jewellery and aggressive savings (50%) comparative to the domestic retail channel.

The brand noted the jewellery category within the Duty Free and Travel Retail industry has been in decline for some time, with the category typically accounting for just 4% (on average) of most operators’ total turnover.

Hot Diamonds said the concept received a fantastic reception during this years TFWA Cannes, with one major global cruise operator launching imminently, listing confirmations from multiple global airlines along with a major ground operator within APAC.

“For our ground & cruise clients there are multiple display options, one being a stunning FSDU which will highlight the key saving and quality messages, the collection is also available for inflight too – duty free retails start from just £34 (€39)” – said Martin Lovatt of Magnify Brands.

Domestic trends show that consumers are increasingly seeking higher-quality jewellery, particularly sterling silver and diamond-set pieces at affordable prices.

Hot Diamonds also noted higher volume sales and profitability are generated through discounted lines compared to the brands non-discounted products which are sold within the same stores.

While brands within other DF&TR categories have successfully implemented heavy-discount campaigns, the same approach has been lacking for jewellery products.

This is supported by a recent M1nd-Set article on gifting in GTR, which highlights the growing trend of informal “guilt gifting” and the fact that 55% of gift shoppers compare prices before making a purchase.

Lovatt added: “We believe this aggressive approach has been underutilised in the jewellery category, where many operators have opted for low entry-level price point products rather than the high-quality, high-perceived value items, that travellers are looking for, ones which offer aggressive savings, making them more suitable for gifting & self-purchases – especially during challenging economic times”.

