Ian Macleod Distillers unveils ultra-rare GTR-exclusive Rosebank whisky

By Benedict Evans |

The Rosebank Single Cask (ABV 46.6% / 70cl / RRP £5500) is available in limited numbers, with only 107 individually numbered bottles available worldwide.

Ian Macleod Distillers is launching an extremely rare Rosebank Lowland Single Malt Single Cask aged 33 years, chosen exclusively for global travel retail from the Rosebank archives.

Cask number 3469 was distilled and laid down in 1990 and bottled 33 years later at natural strength. This single cask is available in partnership with Everrich Duty Free in Taiwan, and  Avolta, in select locations throughout the world.

Presented in a hand-crafted wooden cylinder with copper detailing, the bottle has engraved rose detail and is accompanied by an authenticity certificate.

“It is so exciting to launch this incredibly rare release from Rosebank, the King of the Lowlands,” said William Ovens, Head of Global Travel Retail for Ian Macleod Distillers.

“We are delighted to partner with two of the world’s leading Travel Retail operators to launch this highly limited and exclusive Rosebank Single Cask. With the new Rosebank Distillery having just re-opened after closing 30 years ago, this is a very exciting time for the brand,” added Ovens.

The Rosebank Single Cask is un-chill filtered and triple-distilled and offers tropical fruit notes, a silky mouthfeel and a richness, balanced by a delicate soft oak finish.

Ian Macleod Distillers purchased the distillery from Scottish Canals, along with the Rosebank trademark and existing stocks from before the 1993 closure from Diageo.

The company has since embarked on a renovation journey, culminating in the distillery being re-opened to the public in June this year.

Last month, Rosebank won the top award for Best Regeneration Project at the Herald Property Awards.

Patricia Wang, Vice President of Everrich Duty Free, said: “Our company is proud to have secured 60 bottles of the highly limited and exclusive Rosebank Single Malt Single Cask.

We were truly impressed by the whisky-making process during our visit to the re-opened distillery and now fully understand why Rosebank has earned its reputation as the King of the Lowlands.”

David de Miguel, Global Head of Liquor, Avolta, added:  “We are extremely proud to be able to offer such a limited and exclusive whisky to travellers visiting our stores. Whiskies from Rosebank are much sought after and we are delighted to have the opportunity to bring such a rare and unique release to our customers.”

