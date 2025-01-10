IATA releases November 2024 global passenger demand statistics

The International Air Transport Association has released data for November 2024 global passenger demand and capacity, up 8.1% and 5.7% year-on-year respectively.

Total demand, measured in revenue passenger kilometers (RPK), was up 8.1% compared to November 2023.

Total capacity, measured in available seat kilometers (ASK), was up 5.7% year-on-year.

The November load factor was 83.4% (+1.9 ppt compared to November 2023), an all-time high for November.

International demand rose 11.6% compared to November 2023.

Willie Walsh, Director General of the International Air Transport Association (IATA), said: “November was another month of strong growth in the demand for air travel with an overall expansion of 8.1%. The month was also another reminder of the supply chain issues that are preventing airlines from getting the aircraft they need to meet growing demand. Capacity growth is lagging demand by 2.4 ppts and load factors are at record levels.”

Capacity was up 8.6% year-on-year, and the load factor was 83.4% (+2.3 ppt compared to November 2023).

Strong performance by carriers in Europe and Asia-Pacific drove this double-digit expansion in demand.

Domestic demand rose 3.1% compared to November 2023.

Capacity was up 1.5% year-on-year and the load factor was 83.5% (+1.2 ppt compared to November 2023).

“Airlines are missing out on opportunities to better serve customers, modernize their products and improve their environmental performance because aircraft are not being delivered on time. The 2025 New Year’s resolution for the aerospace manufacturing sector must be finding a fast and durable solution for their supply chain issues,” added Walsh.

Air Passenger Market in Detail

All regions showed growth for international passenger markets in November 2024 compared to November 2023. Europe had the highest load factors (85.0%) while Asia-Pacific led on growth with a 19.9% year-on-year expansion in demand.

Asia-Pacific airlines achieved a 19.9% year-on-year increase in demand. Capacity increased 16.2% year-on-year and the load factor was 84.9% (+2.6 ppt compared to November 2023).

European carriers had a 9.4% year-on-year increase in demand. Capacity increased 7.1% year-on-year, and the load factor was 85.0 % (+1.8 ppt compared to November 2023).

Middle Eastern carriers saw an 8.7% year-on-year increase in demand. Capacity increased 3.9% year-on-year and the load factor was 81.0% (+3.6 ppt compared to November 2023).

North American carriers saw a 3.1% year-on-year increase in demand. Capacity increased 1.6% year-on-year, and the load factor was 81.0% (+1.1 ppt compared to November 2023).

Latin American airlines saw an 11.4% year-on-year increase in demand. Capacity climbed 11.9% year-on-year. The load factor was 84.4% (-0.4 ppt compared to November 2023).

African airlines saw a 12.4% year-on-year increase in demand. Capacity was up 6.0% year-on-year. The load factor rose to 72.9% (+4.1 ppt compared to November 2023).

Domestic Passenger Markets

Domestic RPK increased 3.1% over the previous year, decelerating slightly from the 3.5% growth posted in October.

Signs of stable growth were shown in all markets except in the US which saw a 2.7% contraction, deeper than the 1.2% year-on-year dip recorded in October. This is part of a slowing trend in the US domestic market since June 2024 and mainly reflects lower low-cost carrier activity. US mainline carriers have continued to see growth over the same period.

The full November Air Passenger Market Analysis is available to view on the IATA website.

READ MORE: SITA strengthens support of AMPAP leadership training from ACI-ICAO

READ MORE: ICAO, ACI & IATA align on priorities for improving air travel accessibility

READ MORE: Asia Pacific carriers record 21% jump in intl pax in June, reports AAPA