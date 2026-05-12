Imperial Brands spotlights Davidoff centenary at TFWA Asia Pacific 2026

Image Credit: Imperial Brands

Imperial Brands is highlighting the 100-year anniversary of Davidoff at this week’s TFWA Asia Pacific Exhibition & Conference (Basement 2, Stand 2-Z33).

A key focus for the company is its combustible tobacco portfolio, which remains an important category in global travel retail, in line with estimates which suggest that combustible products continue to account for the majority of nicotine delivery revenue in the channel.

This approach aligns with Imperial Brands’ 2030 strategy, which prioritises long-term brand building, product quality and targeted innovation. The Davidoff centenary campaign serves as a flagship example of this direction, reinforcing brand heritage while supporting continued growth.

Imperial Brands said its continued investment in travel retail reflects a focus on consumer-led innovation and market development, informed by regional trends and evolving shopper behaviour.

The Davidoff brand is central to the company’s Singapore showcase, with activity focused on the brand’s heritage, craftsmanship and premium positioning as it marks its centenary.

Imperial Brands Global Duty Free & Export Regional Manager, Region East (EEMEA, APAC) Vangelis Nikolopoulos commented: “Celebrating 100 years of Davidoff is a significant milestone for us.

“It is a brand built on a rich heritage of quality and craftsmanship, and this anniversary allows us to reinforce its premium positioning while continuing to evolve in line with today’s adult consumer expectations. Our focus remains on building brands that resonate, guided by deep consumer understanding and a commitment to excellence.”

Image Credit: Imperial Brands

Imperial Brands Head of Corporate and Legal Affairs – Global Duty Free & Export Loukia Alepochoriti added: “TFWA Asia Pacific remains a key moment for the global travel retail community, bringing together partners from across the region to connect, collaborate and exchange insights.

“Asia Pacific continues to represent a dynamic and evolving landscape, and events like this are essential in helping us better understand regional nuances and respond with relevant, consumer-led initiatives.”

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