Imperial Brands spotlights Davidoff centenary at TFWA Asia Pacific 2026

By Trbusiness Editor |

Image Credit: Imperial Brands
Imperial Brands Vangelis Nikolopoulos

Imperial Brands’ Vangelis Nikolopoulos described the centenary as a significant milestone.

Imperial Brands is highlighting the 100-year anniversary of Davidoff at this week’s TFWA Asia Pacific Exhibition & Conference (Basement 2, Stand 2-Z33).

A key focus for the company is its combustible tobacco portfolio, which remains an important category in global travel retail, in line with estimates which suggest that combustible products continue to account for the majority of nicotine delivery revenue in the channel.

This approach aligns with Imperial Brands’ 2030 strategy, which prioritises long-term brand building, product quality and targeted innovation. The Davidoff centenary campaign serves as a flagship example of this direction, reinforcing brand heritage while supporting continued growth.

Imperial Brands said its continued investment in travel retail reflects a focus on consumer-led innovation and market development, informed by regional trends and evolving shopper behaviour.

The Davidoff brand is central to the company’s Singapore showcase, with activity focused on the brand’s heritage, craftsmanship and premium positioning as it marks its centenary.

Imperial Brands Global Duty Free & Export Regional Manager, Region East (EEMEA, APAC) Vangelis Nikolopoulos commented: “Celebrating 100 years of Davidoff is a significant milestone for us.

“It is a brand built on a rich heritage of quality and craftsmanship, and this anniversary allows us to reinforce its premium positioning while continuing to evolve in line with today’s adult consumer expectations. Our focus remains on building brands that resonate, guided by deep consumer understanding and a commitment to excellence.”

Image Credit: Imperial Brands
Imperial Brands Davidoff centenary

The Davidoff brand and its 100th anniversary is central to Imperial Brands’ Singapore showcase.

Imperial Brands Head of Corporate and Legal Affairs – Global Duty Free & Export Loukia Alepochoriti added: “TFWA Asia Pacific remains a key moment for the global travel retail community, bringing together partners from across the region to connect, collaborate and exchange insights.

“Asia Pacific continues to represent a dynamic and evolving landscape, and events like this are essential in helping us better understand regional nuances and respond with relevant, consumer-led initiatives.”

READ NEXT: Imperial Brands to spotlight portfolio at Summit of the Americas

READ NEXT: Imperial Brands returns as 2025 MEADFA Conference Platinum Sponsor

READ NEXT: Imperial Brands to unveil ultra-premium Davidoff Selected Leaf at TFWA Cannes

Most popular

rss
image description image description
Europe

ON LOCATION: Frankfurt’s art‑led Terminal 3 opens with big retail and F&B push

Image Credit: Fraport Frankfurt Airport’s new Terminal 3 was officially opened today,...

image description image description
Asia & Pacific

Lotte partners with Hechi to boost K-culture engagement

Image Credit: Lotte Duty Free Lotte Duty Free has partnered with Seoul’s official...

image description image description
The Americas

Heinemann Americas: Cruise sector defined by ‘scale, innovation & rising guest expectations’

Image Credit: Heinemann Americas For Miami-headquartered Heinemann Americas, growth is set to...

image description

In the Magazine

TRBusiness Magazine is free to access. Read the latest issue now.

E-mail this link to a friend

In case you missed it...

left
image description
Victorinox set to unveil key watch and travel gear novelties in Singapore Asia & Pacific
image description
Maurice Hennessy tours Asia for Lunar New Year travel retail partner events Asia & Pacific
image description
Avolta opens new duty free arrivals store at El Catey International Airport The Americas
image description
Chivas Regal launches 16 Year Old Limited Edition with Charles Leclerc International
image description
Henkell Freixenet reports stable 2025 revenue amid market pressures International
image description
TFWA outlines full programme for Asia Pacific Exhibition & Conference 2026 Asia & Pacific
image description
Essential Communications announces key management changes International
image description
Lotte Duty Free partners with Paradise City to target international VIPs Asia & Pacific
image description
Joseph Ribkoff builds on travel retail momentum at TFWA Asia Pacific show Asia & Pacific
image description
Cartwright & Butler poised for debut presence at TFWA AP Exhibition Asia & Pacific
right