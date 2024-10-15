Inflight digital provider Moment acquires e-commerce specialist Airfree

Moment, a provider of in-flight digital solutions, has announced the acquisition of Airfree, an expert provider of in-flight e-commerce.

This operation is part of a strategic move for the French company, specialised in onboard digital solutions, and marks a new stage in its deployment.

Airfree utilises a patented technology which optimises inflight bandwidth, which enables airlines to offer a high-performance service in real time, even under restricted connectivity conditions.

As a result, airlines can generate additional revenue while enhancing the passengers’ user experience.

Airfree’s solution has already been adopted by airlines such as Singapore Airlines.

Moment added this strategic transaction confirms its ambition to transform the passenger experience and develop innovative solutions for the transport industry, noting its range of connected services is designed to meet the growing expectations of passengers, while generating additional revenues for airlines.

Moment is now able to offer an on-board marketplace solution connected to over 350 duty-free stores worldwide.

Passengers can access a wide selection of products via the seat-back screens of planes or their personal devices, extending beyond the items traditionally available in-flight.

They can order in real time and choose from several delivery options, whether on board, at the airport or directly to their home.

Since its creation in 2013, Moment has positioned itself as a key player in in-flight entertainment and digital services, with its onboard systems (Flymingo) and software platforms (Mood), deployed in air, rail and sea.

The company thus plans to deploy this technology in other sectors, notably rail and maritime, where the need for connectivity and on-board services continues to evolve.

“In a rapidly transforming transport sector, marked by major decarbonization challenges, we must constantly innovate to accelerate the digitalization of on-board services and operations, for the benefit of passengers and airlines alike,” said Tanguy Morel, CEO of Moment.

Morel added: “This initiative enables us to take a technological step forward in e-commerce and marketplace, while strengthening our range of innovative solutions, designed to meet our customers’ needs.”

