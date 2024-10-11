International beverage previews new Speyburn range at TFWA Cannes

International Beverage revealed a new GTR-exclusive collection from Speyburn, the Single Malt Scotch Whisky Distillery at TFWA Cannes earlier this month, comprising Speyburn Kentucky Bourbon Cask, Speyburn Bordeaux Red Wine Cask and Speyburn Jerez Sherry Cask.

The aroma, flavour, and branding for each of these expressions is heavily inspired by the cask types used. The Kentucky Bourbon, aged in a mix of first-fill Bourbon casks, is mellow, fresh and sweet, while the Bourdeaux cask expression, aged in Bourbon casks and finished in several Red Wine casks is fruity, fruity and rounded.

Finally, the Jerez Sherry cask expression is aged in Bourbon casks before being finished in a mix of Sherry casks, and is defined by the brand as nutty, smooth and elegant.

Bottled at 40% ABV a piece, the expressions are set to retail for £35 (Kentucky), £40 (Bordeaux) and £49 (Jerez) respectively.

“One of the important things for us is making sure each of our brands is offering something unique to that brand, and as a portfolio, we’re tapping into different trends,” said Jack Cook Broussine, Senior Global Brand Manager for Speyburn at International Beverage, who added: “Travel is up but spend is not, and we feel this range fits a gap for consumers looking for good value and accessible whiskies, not premium.”

The 10-Year Aged and 16-Year Aged Hopkins Reserve TREX currently in circulation will make way for the new expressions.

Distribution of the new range is scheduled for travel retail markets from spring 2025, starting with Europe and the Nordics and expanding towards Asia.

“We are lucky enough to have five distilleries in Scotland, and that allows us to have different offerings for different consumers, and to be able to speak to almost every type of whiskey drinker,” said Mathieu Jean, Senior Sales Manager Global Travel Retail at International Beverage.

Jean also noted International Beverage was going to lean heavily on activations in promoting this new Speyburn range: “It’s very important for us as we are not as well known as some of the big players, which is why we’re investing heavily in travel retail to – as they say – bring liquid to lips.

Travel retail is one of our five must-win markets, to which end we have a five-year marketing plan specifically for the channel through 2030, which will also see a new Balblair expression, as well as big investments in people, knowledge and insights.”

