TRBusiness is proud to partner with Casa Redondo, Networking Dinner Sponsor and Exhibition Showcase Sponsor at the TR Consumer Forum in Dubai, 3-5 June.

Delegates to the TR Consumer Forum, which takes place at the Jumeirah Creekside Hotel in Dubai next month (3-5 June), will have the chance to enjoy liquid refreshment courtesy of Casa Redondo, the exclusive international distributor for Licor Beirão.

Casa Redondo is the Networking Dinner Sponsor for the fourth edition of the DF&TR industry’s only consumer-centric education and networking event in partnership with exclusive consumer research partner m1nd-set.

The Portuguese company has declared proudly its intention to be ‘the voice of other Portuguese products – spirits and wines – in the international market’.

Aside Licor Beirão, its portfolio includes the likes of Per Se – which will be served to delegates as an aperitif prior to dinner and feature heavily during the event – together with The Foxtale Gins, Aguardente Aldeia Velha, Rossio Licor de Ginja and Brandymel.

Additionally, Casa Redondo will be on hand to showcase its brands and explain more about their provenance to TR Consumer Forum attendees as an Exhibition Showcase Sponsor.

Ahead of the TR Consumer Forum, which takes place under the auspices of Host Sponsor Dubai Duty Free, TRBusiness took the opportunity to catch-up with David Leitão, Area Manager, Casa Redondo to learn more about the growing appeal for Portuguese wines and spirits and how the company is seeking to increase the share of voice for these products in global duty free and travel retail.

Why was it important for Casa Redondo to support the 2024 TR Consumer Forum as Networking Dinner Sponsor?

Supporting the 2024 TR Consumer Forum as the Networking Dinner Sponsor is crucial for Casa Redondo because it provided an invaluable opportunity to connect with industry peers and stakeholders. As Per Se is still in the beginnings of our travel retail journey, it is essential to maximise our exposure and reach a wide audience within the industry.

What are your hopes and expectations for the three-day event in Dubai that places the consumer at the very heart of the conversation in travel retail?

Our hopes and expectations for the three-day event in Dubai revolve around deepening our understanding of the travel retail landscape and emerging trends. We aim to engage in meaningful conversations that place the consumer at the forefront, enabling us to forge valuable connections with key players in the sector.

Casa Redondo has its roots in various Portuguese spirits and wines products. What do you believe is behind the appeal for Portuguese products in international markets such as travel retail?

The appeal of Portuguese products in international markets such as travel retail stems from our rich heritage and tradition of excellence in spirits and wines. Portugal’s current trendiness adds to the allure, but it’s our longstanding reputation for quality and authenticity that sets us apart. Casa Redondo is poised to showcase these qualities to a global audience, enhancing the appeal of Portuguese products in travel retail. 

How are you planning to increase the voice of Portuguese products such as Licor Beirão through your distribution activities for travel retail in 2024?

To elevate the voice of Portuguese products like Licor Beirão in travel retail during 2024, Casa Redondo is focused on strategic networking and distribution efforts. By forging strong connections with industry influencers and decision-makers, we aim to expand our product range’s presence in key markets. Our commitment to quality and value will serve as a compelling proposition, driving demand and recognition for Portuguese offerings.

