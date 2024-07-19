IT outages impact card payments for some retailers at UK airports

Airports around the world are being affected by IT outages, causing travel disruptions and impacting on various aspects of the passenger journey, such as check-in and boarding and, in some cases, the ability to process card payments in the shops.

News of the outages, also affecting other sectors, is making headlines internationally, with aviation analytics specialist Cirium analysing that, as of 3pm BST today (19 July), 3,343 flights have been cancelled globally – equating to 3% of all scheduled services for the day – with this figure ‘subject to change’ as the day progresses.

George Kurtz, President & CEO of CrowdStrike, a cloud-native platform that works to protect endpoints and cloud workloads, identity and data, ruled out a security incident or cyberattack, stating on X that “the issue has been identified, isolated and a fix has been deployed”.

Hubs including Sydney Airport and Berlin Brandenburg Airport, as well as operators such as Aena, and more, are keeping passengers updated on the situation as it unfolds.

In the UK, the incident coincides with what is, for many, the start of the school summer holidays.

According to Cirium, this weekend (Friday 19 – Sunday 21 July 2024), 9,075 flights are scheduled to depart UK airports – equating to over 1.6 million seats.

A global technical outage has impacted some airline operations and terminal services. Flights are currently arriving and departing however there may be some delays throughout the evening. We have activated our contingency plans and deployed additional staff to our terminals.… — Sydney Airport (@SydneyAirport) July 19, 2024

UPDATE

Please contact your airline to find out whether your flight is affected by the worldwide disruption. If your flight has been canceled, please do not come to the airport. pic.twitter.com/fZUpZrOZZk — BER – Berlin Brandenburg Airport (@berlinairport) July 19, 2024

TRBusiness has reached out to airports and retailers for comment.

A spokesperson for Manchester Airport said: “The global IT problems are affecting some of our airlines this morning. That means some processes like check-in and boarding are being carried our manually and are taking longer than usual for those airlines. The majority of flights operating from the airport are unaffected but the terminals are slightly busier than usual as a result of the situation.

“As always, passengers are advised to check the status of their flights with their airline before they leave for the airport and should follow their airlines’ advice about the best time to arrive at the airport. We also advise checking up-to-date travel advice as some train services have also been affected by the issues.

“Some of our retailers have also been affected meaning they have been unable to process card payments. We thank all our passengers for their patience and understanding.”

Working to minimise the impact

A London Gatwick spokesperson said: “We are experiencing issues with some IT systems across the airport campus. This is a global Microsoft issue affecting some airlines’ check-in systems and security, including eGates. All critical airport systems are operating, including the airfield and air traffic control tower.

“We are using our backup process, but some passengers may experience delays while checking in and passing through security. Additional teams are working throughout the terminals to provide help and support to passengers.

“There have been a small number of cancellations and we advise passengers to check with their airline for the latest updates regarding their flight. We apologise for any inconvenience and are urgently working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.”

It’s understood that some of Gatwick’s retailers were able to accept card payments again by early afternoon.

A Heathrow spokesperson said: “We continue to work with our airport colleagues to minimise the impact of the global IT outage on passenger journeys. Flights continue to be operational and passengers are advised to check with their airlines for the latest flight information.”

In Germany, Düsseldorf Airport says its systems are “not affected” by the worldwide IT outages.

“Nevertheless, there are disruptions in the check-in and boarding processes of Eurowings,” said a spokesperson. “Flights of the airline are currently being manually checked in.

“So far, 20 Eurowings rotations to and from Düsseldorf scheduled for today have been cancelled. Our retail and food & beverage partners are fully able to continue serving passengers.

“Additionally, our airport staff are actively assisting affected passengers in the terminal and providing them with water.”