Mast-Jägermeister SE has launched two new limited edition packs in a nod to a creative partnership with Pantone.

Jägermeister has redefined, standardised and licensed its core colours, ‘Herbal Green’ and ‘Culture Orange’, to strengthen the visual identity of the famed herbal liqueur.

Five hundred and sixty packs in each colour are available exclusively online across selected markets globally, including 100 packs of each edition in global travel retail, available through Gebr. Heinemann (RRP €199).

The initiative is supported by a digital campaign with Gebr. Heinemann that encourages consumers to register for early access to the products from 3 September via its loyalty programme, Heinemann x ME, at Heinemann’s online shop.

Products will be on general sale from the Gebr. Heinemann webshop from 9 September.

In a statement, Mast-Jägermeister SE says the new packs ‘showcase the duality of Jägermeister and embody the full character of the brand’.

Shelf appeal

The LEPs are focused around the recognisable Jägermeister bottle, which appears for the first time in a monochrome design with a striking matt finish and a pantone colour label.

Matching shot glasses are packaged in a pantone colour tin to accompany the new pack designs.

The Culture Orange Edition displays a Jägermeister race car design with a Porsche Carrera RSR in 1:43 scale while the Herbal Green version features an exclusive stag’s head pourer.

“Together with Pantone, we have evolved our unmistakable brand colours,” said Christian Suding, Global Team Lead Brand Marketing & Collabs at Mast-Jägermeister SE. “Our biggest icon, the square bottle, is at the heart of both limited design packs and the monochrome design elevates them into true collectors’ pieces.”

Gebr. Heinemann Head of Advertising and Promotion LTC AnNa (Job share Ann-Kathrin Fürer & Nadja Gamm) said: “These limited-edition packs are a perfect blend of creativity and convenience, offering travellers a unique and memorable shopping experience. The collaboration with Pantone to redefine Jägermeister’s core colours ensures that these vibrant packs will stand out in travel retail. We believe these colours will inspire travellers, making their shopping experience truly unforgettable.”

Mast-Jägermeister Trade Marketing Director Global Travel Retail Stephanie Cleary added: “Consumer engagement is at the heart of our strategy to drive appeal amongst Jägermeister fans. This collaboration with Pantone translates the universal language of colour into a vivid expression of Jägermeister that will engage design aficionados worldwide.”

