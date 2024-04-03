Jameson and Pernod Ricard GTR revive their ‘Arrive Like A Local’ campaign

With the first campaign reaching the widest audience for any Jameson travel retail campaign ever, Jameson and Pernod Ricard Global Travel Retail (PRGTR) have announced the return of the interactive traveller experience at more than 36 airports worldwide, supported by a 360° omni-channel strategy.

Following an initial pilot for the Jameson Wallet targeting travellers in Dublin in 2023, the new mobile-first Jameson Passport – created in partnership with agencies 92 Proof and SmartMedia Technologies – expands the campaign’s reach beyond Dublin, to London Heathrow, New York JFK, Gatwick, Sydney and Amsterdam airports this March.

The Jameson Passport also offers features such as virtual token collection, augmented reality, and gamification, a move which it says will transform the way travellers engage with the Jameson brand, transcending traditional loyalty programs to deliver real-world experiences tailored to their preferences.

Mark Murray, Managing Director and Chief Strategy Officer APAC at SmartMedia Technologies, added his perspective on the campaign: “Research shows consumers today have new and heightened expectations about the value they receive from traditional loyalty programs, and this extends beyond traditional points-based benefits.

People want to be rewarded not just for their purchases and loyalty, but for their engagement and interactions with a brand – especially if it is fun, easy and rewarding. Evidenced by more than 77% of consumers worldwide value real-world experiences, and 60% desire curated experiences tailored to their preferences.”

Murray draws from figures in The Bond Loyalty Report and a whitepaper published by Euromonitor International.

The consumer-centric omnichannel strategy is being conducted in collaboration with Aer Rianta International (ARI), Avolta, Gebr. Heinemann and DFS, and this year’s campaign features experiential activities, digital and OOH (out of home) media, along with influencer partnerships at key hub airports around the world.

Upon selection, a digital Jameson card, powered by Visa, can be added to their smartphone wallet, to be redeemed in their chosen bar.

Katie Gee, Global Traveller Engagement Director at Pernod Ricard Global Travel Retail, said: “In year two we challenged ourselves to find a way to continue connecting with travellers through relevant content and experiences whilst also increasing consideration and conversion of Jameson in duty free stores.

The campaign is testament to the collaborative partnership approach across our internal, agency and retailer partners to find innovative and effective solutions to connect the online to offline journey.”

