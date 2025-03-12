Jameson introduces Triple Triple Marsala Cask Edition to GTR

New for 2025, Pernod Ricard Global Travel Retail (PR GTR) has announced the global launch of its latest innovative expression to the Jameson family into travel retail: Jameson Triple Triple Marsala Cask Edition.

This limited edition Irish whiskey, finished in bourbon, sherry and Sicilian marsala casks for extra rich depth of flavour and balanced notes of vanilla, soft apricot, toffee apple, walnut and woodland spices, is exclusive to global travel retail and widely available from March onwards.

Building on the burgeoning interest in Sicily as a top travel destination and the success of the Jameson Triple Triple range – including Málaga Edition and the more recent Chestnut Edition – this new release is matured in a combination of Bourbon barrels, Oloroso Sherry casks, and now Marsala casks, delivering a rich depth of flavour and an extra drop of smoothness.

Crafted from American white oak, known for its contribution of sweet vanilla and clove spice notes, these Marsala casks are hand-selected from the renowned Florio Winery in Sicily.

They are then seasoned with Marsala wine for two to three years, absorbing rich flavours of apricot, toffee apple, walnut and woodland spices. These freshly emptied casks are then transported to Midleton Distillery in County Cork, Ireland, where they meet Jameson’s triple-distilled whiskey, adding a layer of exciting complexity to the final result.

Travellers will be introduced to the new Jameson Triple Triple Marsala Cask Edition through a retail strategy that will see airports decked out in ‘Triple Triple teal’, adding a sunny Mediterranean twist to their traditional St. Patrick’s Day celebrations.

Liya Zhang, VP Global Marketing at Pernod Ricard Global Travel Retail, commented: “Jameson accounts for two-thirds of the Irish Whiskey category globally and is currently a top ten spirits brand by volume in global travel retail. We’re excited to see the innovative Triple Triple family grow – it offers travellers the chance to explore their favourite Irish whiskey in a different cask finish and trade up from the classic Jameson Original.

The Jameson Triple Triple Marsala Cask Edition has been available in very small quantities in certain duty free locations since late 2024 but is now being rolled out around the world, however, it will only be part of the range for three short years so make the most of this Sicilian stopover while you can.”

<strong>Jameson Triple Triple Marsala Cask is bottled at 40% ABV and is now on sale in 1L formats in selected GTR locations with an RRP of €44 (US$45.5).</strong>

