JFK T8 & Palma de Mallorca lead travel retail launch of Marc Jacobs Beauty

By Faye Bartle |

Image Credit: Left: Coty/Marc Jacobs Beauty. Right: TRBusiness
– TRBusiness

Left: The reimagined Marc Jacobs Beauty collection. Right: TRBusiness Editorial Director Faye Bartle with Markus Stauss, VP Global Marketing Travel Retail, Coty at the London launch on 4 June.

ON LOCATION: Coty is celebrating the launch of the coveted new Marc Jacobs Beauty collection, with travel retail activating from 1 June at John F. Kennedy (JFK) International Airport T8, in partnership with Avolta, as well as at Palma de Mallorca Airport.

Expansion in global travel retail (GTR) will continue at additional locations across Europe, the Americas and Asia Pacific from September 2026 onwards, including at JFK T6, as well as in London, Manchester, Toronto, Singapore, Sydney, Auckland, Perth, Bangkok, Delhi and Mumbai.

Further GTR openings are planned through the first half of 2027.

The reintroduction of the reimagined Marc Jacobs Beauty collection, which launched globally in May 2026, is a victory for fans of the colour cosmetics collection who have been campaigning for years to bring it back onto the beauty scene.

Image Credit: Coty/Marc Jacobs Beauty
– TRBusiness

Marc Jacobs Beauty launches with a curated edit of essentials across eyes, complexion and lips.

TRBusiness was on location in London with Coty yesterday evening (Thursday 4 June) to toast the occasion at a glamorous party at The Standard hotel.

The chic celebration invited guests to discover the curated edit of products spanning eyes, complexion and lips, with make-up artists on hand to demonstrate how to play with the colours and textures for best effect.

Image Credit: Coty/Marc Jacobs Beauty
– TRBusiness

Left: Legally Bronze Bronzer can be used to create a soft-focus sun-kissed glow, or buildable sculpted definition. Right: TRBusiness’ Faye Bartle at the London launch party. 

“Marc Jacobs Beauty has been years in the making, and we could not be more proud to bring it to life,” said Jean Holtzmann, Coty Chief Brands Officer Prestige.

“This launch is a joyful, maximalist celebration of colour and creativity. It is exactly the kind of bold innovation that defines Coty Prestige, and we believe it will be one of the defining launches of 2026.”

Image Credit: Coty/Marc Jacobs Beauty
– TRBusiness

The products inspire ‘relishing the joy in every step of the application process’.

The new Marc Jacobs Beauty collection is said to channel a ‘fearless, unapologetic point of view into makeup’ – one that’s ‘bold, radically inclusive and unmistakably Marc Jacobs’.

“We have had a long and successful partnership, working with Coty on fragrance and we are excited to do the same with beauty,” said Marc Jacobs.

“I am not interested in one right way to look; beauty, like fashion, has always been a form of self-expression rooted in experimentation, play, and reimagining the familiar in new ways.”

Image Credit: Coty/Marc Jacobs Beauty
– TRBusiness

Left: TRBusiness’ Faye Bartle discovers the textures and skincare-infused formulations. Right: The colour palette spans neutrals to ‘overblown’ colour – all with buildable finishes.

The collection is built on being an immersive, pleasurable experience that engages the senses, with the mantra that ‘makeup should feel as good as it looks’.

Consumers can discover unexpected textures, tactile finishes and formulations meant to be played with.

Image Credit: Coty/Marc Jacobs Beauty
– TRBusiness

Flashes Mascara is a buildable, clump-free formula, designed for up to 18-hours of wear with peptides and nourishing clover flower extract in three shades including Onyx, a deep black, and Indigo, an electric blue.

Products in the launch edit include the Drawn This Way Longwear Eyeliner and Born Star Eyeshadow to the Heart On Lipstick, Joystick Blush Stick, Flashes Mascara, Legally Bronze Bronzer, and Money Shot Highlighter Gel.

Each formulation is high-impact and long-wearing, built to be layered, blended and worn from morning into night.

Image Credit: Coty/Marc Jacobs Beauty
– TRBusiness

Distinctive charm motifs designate each category: the brand’s signature daisy for the complexion, a five-point star for eyes and a heart for lips.

That packaging, which has been designed by Marc Jacobs himself, features the brand’s signature charm motifs – a daisy for complexion, a star for eyes, a heart for lips – reimagined in oversized soft touch matte and metallic silhouettes that turn the items into highly collectible objects.

The collection is priced from $26 to $42 in the US and £22 to £35 in the UK.

Marc Jacobs Beauty made its debut on MarcJacobs.com on 27 May 2026, followed by a Sephora app exclusive on 31 May.

The next phase, from 1 June, reached travel retail at the locations mentioned above. Plus, there was availability on Sephora.com in the US and Canada and Selfridges.com.

Image Credit: Coty/Marc Jacobs Beauty
– TRBusiness

Each product comes in custom packaging designed by Marc Jacobs (pictured).

Moving forward, the brand is also rolling out to Sephora stores across the US, Canada, the UK and Australia starting 1 September 2026.

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