Just one week left to air your views in the Global Industry Survey 2025

The deadline to take part in the Global Industry Survey 2025 is fast approaching, with just one week left to have your say before the online portal closes at 11am UTC on Monday 13 January.

Duty free and travel retail (DF&TR) stakeholders around the world are urged to air their views for a chance to be featured in TRBusiness’ flagship state-of-the-industry report, which is marking its 21-year anniversary in 2025.

This year’s questionnaire features a mixture of multiple choice and open-ended questions on topical talking points: from the most effective ways to navigate the erosion of price advantage to the ability of Artificial Intelligence to demystify complex issues and the increased appetite for risk-sharing between parties within the concession model.

As is customary, the in-depth report will feature contributions from a gamut of travel retail executives, including leading operators, retailers, suppliers and others, so please do seize this important opportunity to make your voice heard.

“Our annual state-of-the-industry report was established in 2004 and has grown to become a substantial and widely read source of industry intelligence that can be utilised as an insightful reference tool for the year ahead,” said TRBusiness Managing Editor Faye Bartle.”Your contribution is highly valued and I hope we can count on you to share your input for a chance to be featured in our extensive editorial coverage.

– The results, comments and analysis will be published in the January/February 2025 TRBusiness e-zine and/or online at TRBusiness.com. – Simply click the button above and join the impressive roster of high-calibre stakeholders who have supported the report to date, including Avolta, Lagardère Travel Retail, Aer Rianta International, Dubai Duty Free, Gebr. Heinemann, Lotte Duty Free, Groupe ADP, Heathrow Airport, Fraport AG, Qatar Duty Free, Duty Free World Council, Tax Free World Association, Tallink, Newmark – and many more.

– “Thank you to all those who have already submitted their responses.”

“As well as being a vital temperature check of the industry, this year’s survey is designed to explore key topics currently dominating conversations,” commented TRBusiness Editorial Director Luke Barras-Hill.

“Participating gives you a chance to demonstrate your expertise and authority on the topics outlined.

“Plus, your responses – combined with those of others – will help guide your fellow stakeholders confidently into the year ahead.

“We’ve carefully crafted our questions to ensure that the resulting report delivers top-notch insights and practical value to you, our esteemed audience.

“With that in mind, we encourage you to share your thoughts on the challenges, opportunities and expectations for the 2025.

“Thank you for making your voice heard and helping us kick-start the year with a comprehensive and compelling industry report that can be utilised as an important reference tool for many months to come.”

Learn more about the Global Industry Survey

Established in 2004, the Global Industry Survey is the DF&TR industry’s original and longest-running state-of-the industry annual report*.

It is an independent and impartial piece of research run by the editorial team at TRBusiness and conducted without any personal bias or alliances.

Responses form part of the company’s annual state-of-the industry report, which offers valuable insight into the hopes and expectations of stakeholders for the year ahead, as well as the major factors impacting on business in the travel retail and duty free sector.

How to take part

You can share your views quickly and easily via our digital survey, which contains a mixture of multiple choice and open-ended questions.

The 2025 edition takes less than 20 minutes, on average, to complete (based on response times to date).

As the DF&TR industry steps forward into an exciting era for growth and development, yet one with numerous headwinds to contend with, your comments will help to shed light on what 2025 may bring, for the benefit of industry as a whole.

Thank you in advance for your support.

*To the best of our knowledge.

READ MORE: NOW LIVE: January 2024 ezine + landmark Annual Survey

READ MORE: Survey: 71% of stakeholders foresee “better” trading environment in 2024

READ MORE: Global Industry Survey marks 20 years with snapshots from the archive