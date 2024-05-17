ACI World has appointed Justin Erbacci as its new Director General and CEO, effective September 2024.

He succeeds Luis Felipe de Oliveira, who is due to stand down as Director General of the global airports trade association at the end of this year.

Erbacci brings a wealth of aviation experience to the role, having previously served as the Chief Executive Officer of NEOM Airports and of Los Angeles World Airports (LAWA).

Before assuming the CEO position at LAWA from 2020 to 2023, he served as Chief Operating Officer, Chief Innovation and Commercial Strategy Officer, and Chief Innovation and Technology Officer.

His CV also includes spells at Star Alliance, Credit Suisse, United Airlines, Reese McMahon LLC, Cambridge Management Consultants, and Deloitte Touche.

As the new Director General, Erbacci will be responsible for representing the organisation on the global stage, accelerating membership growth, working closely with ACI regions and stakeholders and implementing policies formulated by the General Assembly and World Governing Board.

“It is an honour and a privilege to be selected by fellow airport executives to serve and represent them as Director General and CEO of ACI World,” said Erbacci.

“I am very excited to get started and look forward to working closely with the ACI World team, the ACI Regions, and our members – both airports and World Business Partners – to address the challenges and opportunities facing the aviation industry, to further strengthen the role of airports as drivers of economic growth and development and to help transform the travel experience.”

ACI World Director and CEO General Luis Felipe de Oliveira added: “After four challenging yet fruitful years at ACI, I am delighted to pass the baton to our new Director General and CEO to continue the improvement and leadership of this fantastic organisation.

“I am confident in Justin’s ability to lead ACI World to great heights. His international experience and knowledge of the entire aviation sector will definitely help ACI continue to champion the global airport community, while fostering innovation and collaboration to shape the future of the sector.

“I will personally engage in the transition to ensure Justin’s seamless integration in Montreal and assist him in navigating our complex yet dynamic ecosystem that transcends borders, propelling our collective journey towards a brighter future in the skies.”