Juul-Mortensen: “Need for robust data more important now than ever”

As long-serving TFWA President Erik Juul-Mortensen prepares to step down at the end of the year, TRBusiness took the chance to press him further for his thoughts around the need for more robust data, navigating challenges through the years and what he’ll miss most about the job.

Erik Juul-Mortensen has been a guiding light for the duty free and travel retail industry (DF&TR) for decades. Alongside his peers, the highly regarded association chief has worked hard to protect the interests of Tax Free World Association (TFWA) members and the industry as a whole. Yet one area that remains a thorn in his side is the lack of industry data sharing.

During his opening address at the TFWA Asia Pacific Conference in May, he once again flagged this as a major challenge – and he didn’t mince his words.

“DF&TR’s failure to collaborate on this crucial point leaves our market intelligence stuck in the digital dark ages” he said, adding: “This data deficit robs us of credibility when we lobby to defend our industry, we cannot quantify the market and show how it underpins the travel ecosystem”.

Mounting pressure

Just like the Kearney report, which highlighted how travel retail is facing its moment of truth, it’s now crunch time for data sharing, as Juul-Mortensen relayed to TRBusiness.

“Many thanks for the opportunity to re-visit this subject and to highlight an issue that I, the Board of TFWA, the Duty Free World Council and our sister trade associations still find concerning,” he said.

“The need for robust data is indeed more important now than ever.The pressure on our industry from various sides is growing every day, and it is essential that we are able to demonstrate reliable data about the size and importance of our industry,” he explained.

“There are three things we need to consider. Firstly, we need to look at what data we can collect and how we collect it. Then we can think about assessing that data and forming insights based on empirical evidence. Finally, we can consider what conclusions emerge from the data and how this can be used to anticipate change and shape actions that need to be taken by

the business.

“Clearly, without the first element of data collection and sharing, we as an industry can’t argue our case to develop further nor are we in the best position to defend our industry against external pressures.”

Back in May, Juul-Mortensen called upon retailers to share headline metrics – even with a two- or three-year lag – and indicated that TFWA and DFWC will be reaching out with a proposed topline model that it’s hoped “everyone” will contribute to, as Juul-Mortensen explained: “We and the DFWC have indeed been calling for this for some time, and it is work in progress with some positive signs which we will come back to as soon as possible,” he stated.

Finding a way forward

Of course, one of the biggest challenges is finding a way forward for stakeholders to share their data with confidence.

“Unlike the domestic market where data sharing in some considerable detail is commonplace, this has not been the case for sellout data in the duty and tax free industry,” explained Juul-Mortensen. “It is true that the domestic market does not have the same operating model with regional distribution platforms and fiercely fought concession terms, but TFWA believes that with a number of safeguards in place to protect geographic/channel concentration, and with a time lag, that data can be shared.

“This has already been proven by the excellent ETRC quarterly airport sales data to which retailers are already contributing. The industry only needs annual data and it should not be too much of a stretch to extend that further.”

“The ETRC system has been operating for a number of years with Pi Insight and is a proven model. We should start from that point,” he advised.

Passing the baton

Further to the above, TRBusiness asked Juul-Mortensen to reflect on some of the biggest challenges he has faced over the years and how he has navigated them.

“There have been quite a few,” he said, including “SARS, which forced us to cancel our exhibition and conference in Singapore in 2003; the financial crisis in 2008/9; and Covid, which led to the cancellation of our events in both Singapore and Cannes and severely drained the reserves of the Association.

“I am proud that throughout those three very difficult periods we maintained all our commitments to our staff and our partners and refunded all our members who had made financial commitments so that they were not out of pocket,” he said. It follows, then, that he counts his greatest successes as overcoming the serious issues mentioned above. Added to that is “the establishment and growth of our sister trade associations and the Duty Free World Council”, he elaborated. “APTRA was originally created (and paid for) by TFWA just as we played a major role in the creation of MEADFA.”

Establishing TFWA Care, which provides financial support to humanitarian organisations or charities that help vulnerable people – especially women and children – build better lives, is also top of mind.

“[It] was able to give back to many communities across the world. Now that we are well and truly passed Covid I sincerely hope that TFWA Care will resume its funding activity,” he said.

Circling back to the shape of the association, which is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year (see p48), it’s clear that Juul-Mortensen is exiting on a high note. As he relayed: “TFWA today is a very healthy and well-funded association, with a loyal and experienced team, well prepared to play its part in a growing, dynamic and fast changing industry, supporting the members of TFWA and the different trade associations serving the industry.”

Quick-fire questions Favourite memory of your time as TFWA President? It’s difficult to pick just one, but I guess my favourite moment is the fireworks at the Opening Cocktail in Cannes each year, which Sarah and I always, always, watch together. It’s a very emotional moment for me, knowing that all is in place for the conference and exhibition, and seeing everyone from across the world enjoying this moment of being together before a busy week. Best piece of business advice that you live by? Always be honest. Never leave to tomorrow what you can do today. Biggest part of the job you will miss? (And one thing you won’t!) The ongoing relationship and communication with the many amazing people I have had the privilege to meet over the many years, many of whom I am privileged to count as personal friends. I will miss the team in Paris and those with whom I have worked closely on the Board and Management Committee. I won’t miss very early morning flights!

This feature first appeared in the TRBusiness October issue.

