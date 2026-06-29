Kägi brings taste sensations to TR Consumer Forum in Geneva

Image Credit: TRBusiness

Swiss chocolate wafer brand Kägi is partnering with the 2026 TR Consumer Forum as a Coffee Break Sponsor.

The company is taking over the Coffee & Networking Lounge at the event on Friday 3 July from 08:00-08:45, providing delegates with a deliciouosg start to the day’s proceedings.

“We at Kägi are delighted to be supporting the TR Consumer Forum 2026 in Geneva as a Coffee Break sponsor,” said Sales Director, Travel Retail & Directs Richard Houseago.

“Travel retail is at its strongest when the full ecosystem — retailers, suppliers, airports and partner agencies — works collaboratively to elevate the shopper experience.

“Ultimately, we are all in service of the travelling consumer. The more deeply we understand their motivations, behaviours and expectations, the more effectively we can create value for both shoppers and our industry. The TR Consumer Forum’s dedicated focus on the consumer agenda makes it a particularly important and relevant fixture in the DF&TR calendar, and one we are very proud to support.”

Image Credit: Kägi

With its strong heritage of craftsmanship and quality, Kägi is well placed to resonate with today’s travelling consumer.

“Success in travel retail today requires translating that heritage into a compelling, relevant proposition — through the right assortment, clear positioning and engaging in-store storytelling. This must be underpinned by robust consumer insight and data-driven decision-making,” said Houseago.

“The TR Consumer Forum provides a valuable platform to challenge, validate and refine our thinking as we continue to build Kägi’s presence in the channel.”

Reflecting on the ways in which shopper behaviour is evolving, he added: “While in-store engagement has always been central to travel retail, the need to clearly justify price and value to the shopper has never been greater. Today’s travellers are more informed, more selective and have more competing channels at their fingertips, both before and during their journey.

“At Kägi, we are responding by focusing on differentiation, relevance and a stronger sense of place. We recently launched our first travel retail exclusive — the Kägi Milk Minis Travel Retail Pouch 270g — as part of a broader pipeline of channel-specific innovations. In parallel, we have introduced our first destination-inspired retail concept in Zürich, designed to bring Kägi’s Swiss origins to life and create a more immersive, memorable experience.

“Travellers today have more choice than ever in how and where they spend. As an industry, we must continue to innovate and collaborate to ensure travel retail remains firmly on the positive side of the value equation. I am confident that we will.”

Please vsit TRConsumerForum.com to find out more – and stay close to TRBusiness.com for our on-location reporting!

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