CVH, Suntory Global Spirits, Loch Lomond and Cloetta are the latest companies to ink distribution agreements for specific regions with KingofReach.com by B&S.

Mark Anthony Brands will enjoy prominent representation at KingofReach.com’s booth at the forthcoming TFWA World Exhibition & Conference (29 Sept – 3 October).

Visitors will encounter a range of brands from the CVH portfolio such as Bunnahabhain, Deanston, Tobermory, Ledaig single malt whiskies, Bain’s from South Africa, Scottish Leader and Black Bottle.

Joris Broekmans, Global Director of Duty Free and Travel Retail, KingofReach.com by B&S said: “KingofReach.com is delighted that the success of our existing brand partnerships and regional set up enables new partners to join our growth journey.

“Our regional focus has been specifically introduced to develop exactly these types of close brand partnership allowing KingofReach.com by B&S to deliver best-in-class route to market and consistent availability, benefitting all parties from brand owners, distributors, retailers to end consumers.”

Global rebranding

E-commerce marketplace KingofReach.com enables customers to order, track and trace consolidated orders, brands and content.

KingofReach.com has made a point of ramping up – and publicising – its B2B marketing activity this year and arrives at the trade’s flagship exhibition to unveil its next move via a global rebranding.

“As we embark on the rebranding journey for KingofReach.com, we are blending expertise with flair,” added Konstantina Tagkouli, Marketing Director at KingofReach.com “Our fresh, modern identity will merge boldness with authenticity, reflecting our commitment to digital innovation while staying true to our core values.

“This rebranding aims to infuse new energy into our brand and strengthen our connections with partners in the duty free and travel retail industry.”

KingofReach.com in partnership with Mark Anthony Brands International and CVH can be found at stand G-31, Blue Village.

