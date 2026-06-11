Kurate International expands Belle & Beau travel retail offer

Kurate International is strengthening the travel retail presence of its jewellery brand Belle & Beau with the introduction of a new countertop spinner designed for space-constrained retail environments.

Developed specifically for cruise, ferry and other compact retail formats, the display combines a small footprint with high product visibility, enabling operators to offer a broad jewellery assortment without compromising valuable retail space.

The spinner holds around 55 products across a curated selection of Belle & Beau’s fashion-led collections, including earrings, bracelets, necklaces, jewellery sets, anklets and triple earring sets. Prices range from £12 to £25 (US$16 to US$33), supporting the brand’s positioning within the accessible gifting and everyday luxury segment.

A new stainless-steel jewellery range has also been incorporated into the display, adding durable and travel-friendly options designed to appeal to a broad passenger demographic.

To encourage impulse purchasing and multi-buy sales, the spinner features a dedicated section highlighting Belle & Beau’s ‘3 for £25’ promotion. The gifting proposition is further supported by complimentary clear travel make-up bags offered with qualifying purchases, while all jewellery is presented in gift boxes with gift bags also available.

Belle & Beau has already secured listings across cruise and ferry channels, reflecting growing demand for affordable fashion accessories and gifting solutions within travel retail.

Sharon Edwards Smith, Senior Key Account Manager at Kurate International, said: “Belle & Beau continues to perform strongly within travel retail thanks to its combination of trend-led styling, affordable price points and gifting appeal. This countertop spinner has been specifically designed for locations with limited retail space, helping operators maximise productivity while offering travellers a highly visual and commercially attractive jewellery proposition.”

The new countertop spinner is now available to travel retail partners across cruise, ferry and other compact retail environments.

READ MORE: Kurate International introduces new products and merchandising for GTR

READ MORE: Kurate International celebrates a standout year in travel retail

READ MORE: Kurate International returning to TFWA with new TREX and collections