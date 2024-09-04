Kurate International to launch first waterproof jewellery collection for GTR

By Benedict Evans |

The waterproof offer will kick off with a collection geared towards inflight sales, with a ground store and cruise-ship/ferry selection to follow.

Kurate International, the travel retail watch and jewellery specialist, has said it will capitalise on the popular domestic trend with new waterproof collections for its Belle & Beau brand, to be showcased at the upcoming 2024 TFWA World Exhibition & Conference.

Kurate International (Kurate) has said it is returning to TFWA Cannes in the wake of another successful year, with multiple new openings including: Edinburgh, as well as Marrakesh, Montenegro and Sophia airports for Belle & Beau, plus NCL Cruises, Cancun and Los Cabos international airports in Mexico for its YOU brand. Faro airport will be coming on-stream later this year.

Sharon Edwards-Smith, International Key Account Manager at Kurate, noted openings earlier this year in Cyprus (Larnaca and Paphos airports) have proved successful too: “Kurate’s jewellery and watch ranges continue to offer travellers exceptional value and quality – whether they are purchased as a self-treat or for gifting – our aim is to stay ahead of the curve with collections that are relevant, on-trend and easy-to-purchase.”

The new collections of Belle & Beau jewellery include Corda, Aurora, Twist, Bamboo & Tuscan, and its Moon brands have also been subject to an update, with women’s watches which retail at under £20.

The highlight, however, is expected to be the Belle & Beau waterproof range.

Made for everyday wear, Kurate said its collection of stainless-steel jewellery, including necklaces, earrings, bangles, anklets and gift sets, won’t tarnish, discolour or fade.

“You can wear it in the gym, in the shower, in the sea, on the beach – anywhere,” said Sharon Edwards-Smith, International Key Account Manager at Kurate.

“It’s stylish and on-trend, with a range of designs to suit all tastes. With very reasonable pricing, it’s an absolute no-brainer for travel retail,” added Edwards-Smith. “We’re really excited about this new collection and hope our existing retail partners – and potential new customers – will come along to the stand to see it.

