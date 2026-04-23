La Martiniquaise-Bardinet introduces TREX LABEL 5 8 Year Old whisky

Image Credit: La Martiniquaise-Bardinet

French spirits group La Martiniquaise-Bardinet is preparing to launch the first travel retail-exclusive expression from its popular LABEL 5 blended Scotch whisky range.

LABEL 5 8 Year Old will make its travel retail debut at the TFWA Asia Pacific Exhibition in Singapore in May (B2 2-Z8), before rolling out across key travel retail locations from the same month.

The new 41.2% ABV expression (RRP £30/US$40.52) is a blend of malt and grain whiskies matured in American bourbon and Spanish Oloroso casks, developed to reflect the brand’s evolving style while maintaining its accessible character.

The launch underscores LABEL 5 Master Blender Stephen Woodcock’s focus on meeting changing consumer expectations. “LABEL 5 8 Year Old is designed to showcase the craftsmanship and confidence that define the brand,” he explained.

“It’s a richly layered, complex whisky – bold, opulent and unmistakably LABEL 5 – that elevates the classic profile while staying true to our promise of accessible excellence.”

Woodcock noted that the expression was developed with modern consumers in mind. “Today’s consumers are looking for whiskies that ‘speak to them’, with genuine character and depth, while still offering strong value. LABEL 5 8 Year Old delivers on all three, combining maturity, complexity and approachability.

Image Credit: La Martiniquaise-Bardinet

“You have the sweetness of bourbon-seasoned American oak, the dry, fruity vibrance of Oloroso sherry, and a delicate smokiness that ties everything together,” he added. “It’s a balanced yet distinctive expression that remains unmistakably LABEL 5.”

Woodcock believes the flavour profile is particularly well suited to Asia and the Middle East. “The fruity sherry influence and underlying sweetness resonate strongly with Asian consumers,” he said. “The subtle smokiness adds complexity without overpowering the palate, making it an approachable yet premium offering for the region.”

La Martiniquaise-Bardinet International Marketing Manager Constance Descamps noted: “LABEL 5 is already a well-recognised and popular brand in the channel and this launch opens the way to further growth. The 8 Year Old offers a strong opportunity to recruit new consumers and introduce the brand through a more premium expression.”

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